I only buy my household essentials on Amazon – these are my favourite Prime Day bargains

Now that Prime Day is officially here, there's no denying that the discounts have been pretty impressive. Whether you've had your eye on a new vacuum cleaner or a swanky electric toothbrush, we hope you've found a bargain you're happy with and that a little brown box is on its way to you soon.

However, for some, it's not all about the latest tech. As someone who always opts for buying household essentials from Amazon, I was pleased to see so many items included in the Prime Day savings.

From dishwasher tablets to microfibre cloths, here are 10 Amazon household essentials that you should buy today. Whether you need them or not is up to you, but even stocking up won't hurt anyone for these prices.

Carex Original Antibacterial Hand Wash (6 pack): was £11.70, now £5.70 at Amazon

Suitable for the whole family, the Carex Original antibacterial hand soap is effective yet gentle in helping to prevent the spread of germs. This deal prices each bottle at 95p each – impressive stuff!

ASOBEAGE Toilet Brush: was £14.99, now £8.50 at Amazon

Think it couldn't get more boring than a toilet brush? You're wrong. The base of this one can be stuck to anywhere, making it a much better for ventilation and cleanliness. Its Silicone brush head is also safe to use in any toilet and for £8.50, you can't really say no.

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets (x100): was £18.99, now £12.39 at Amazon

Finish dishwasher tablets are known for meticulously cleaning dishes and glasses for a diamond shine. 100 tablets for just over £12 is also one of the best deals we've seen so far.

nuovva Sharp Kitchen Knife Set (3 pack): was £12.99, now £8.49 at Amazon

This all-in-one fundamental knife set includes a chefs cooking knife, a serrated tomato knife, and a small pairing knife. Available in a mute by stylish set of colours, this set will look great in any kitchen.

Ecover Non-Concentrated Non-Bio Laundry Liquid: was £18.00, now £12.77 at Amazon

This Ecover sustainable detergent has an innovative formula with plant-based, biodegradable ingredients. It provides effective stain removal on each wash, even on a 30 degree cold wash.

Air Fryer Disposable Liners: was £10.99, now £5.68 at Amazon

If you don't use liners for your air fryer, what are you even doing? These non-stick and water and oil-proof air fryer paper liners can withstand heat up to 428°F and will keep your air fryer clean and grease free.

Original Source Mint & Tea Tree Shower Gel (6 pack): was £18.00, now £10.10 at Amazon

If you're a fan of bold scents and vibrant colours in the shower, this six pack of Original shower gel bottles is a winner. The deal also covers all other scents in the range, so stock up now whilst you still can.

Indoor Thermometer Hygrometer (3 pack): was £9.99, now £7.99 at Amazon

These thermometers provide a large measuring range, which measures the temperature from -50 degrees to 70 degrees. It also updates every 3 seconds, giving it a strong level of accuracy.

MR SIGA Microfibre Cleaning Cloths (12 pack): was £15.99, now £9.99 at Amazon

These highly absorbent microfibre cleaning cloths are great for cleaning windows, kitchenware, car or other delicate surfaces.