I love my Sony TV – this OLED upgrade is the Amazon Prime Day pick I'm buying

With a Bravia TV from Sony at home, I know the quality that these televisions can offer, which is why I think the Sony 42-inch Bravia A90K deal now available as part of Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the best deal I've seen so far. I'm also in the market for a smaller set, so it's the perfect fit.

You get a sensational-looking picture no matter what you're looking at – from games to movies – and the OLED tech ensures high dynamic range (HDR) and deep blacks are handled brilliantly. What's more, Google TV is my favourite streaming TV platform – and that's exactly what the A90K offers. It's still part of Sony's current TV range, too, so is bang up to date!

There's lots that I like about this 42-inch set beyond just its size. That includes the impeccable 4K picture quality, the three HDMI ports (two with HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120Hz gaming), and the Cognitive Processor XR (also found in flagship Sony TVs) that makes sure everything that's thrown on screen looks the best it can possibly be – that means I know it'll look amazing with sports, just as it will with any other content. 

As the TV is now down from £1,799 to £1,149.99 over at Amazon, you're getting a reduction of £649.01 (that's 36%) over the previous price – think of all the digital movies and shows you could buy with the money you're saving. It's the set I want to buy – although I do wish Amazon would offer 0% interest month-by-month payments (as it does on the Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV).

The 42-inch size is perfect for smaller spaces where you don't want the television dominating the entire wall. Sony has once again succeeded in putting together a design that is as unassuming as it is stylish. That's another reason I want this set as an upgrade in my home. 

In T3's Sony A90K review, the reviewer talked about the "big image quality" of this set, and the "next-gen games console support" – it's the perfect television if, like me, you're looking to connect up a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X, or an Xbox Series S.

Now cheaper than it's ever been, I think this is my Amazon Prime Day deal pick that not only I, but a lot of other premium home cinema lovers are going to be interested in – so let's hope Amazon has plenty of stock so that everyone who wants one can get hold of one. Seriously, my finger is hovering over the 'Buy' button now...

