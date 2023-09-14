I love my Nvidia Shield TV Pro and this great deal means you can find out why for less

Nvidia might not be the first brand you think of when considering a media streaming device – that will likely be Amazon, Apple, Google and Roku – but it has long made one of the best around.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a premium Android TV box, packed with unique video upscaling technologies and access to all the best streaming services you can think of.

It is also powerful enough to run top-notch games, including those streamed via Nvidia's own GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. And, with 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) support, it is the ideal match for any of the best televisions out there.

Perhaps the even better news is that it's now available with more than £40 slashed off the price, as part of Amazon UK's pre-Prime Day 2 sales. Plus, if you are on a tighter budget, the standard Shield TV is also available with a healthy slice off, too.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: was £199.99

now £159.98 at Amazon
Nvidia's Shield TV Pro streamer is a super-powerful Android TV device that not only gives you all the major TV and movie streaming apps, in up to 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, but a range of top-notch gaming capabilities.



As mentioned above, the standard Nvidia Shield TV is also available for less right now. It is now listed as being under £100, with a decent 33% off the overall cost.

It has a different form factor, so is designed to sit behind rather that in front of the TV, but still offers 4K HDR video streaming and upscaling, plus Dolby Atmos sound. In fact, it does most of the things its more-capable sibling is capable of – it's just a touch less powerful and doesn't have as much storage space.

It's still an excellent Android TV media streamer, though.

Nvidia Shield TV: was £149.99

now £99.98 at Amazon
The standard Nvidia Shield TV is now available for under £100. It is 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) capable and supports Dolby Atmos sound. It also sits around the back of your TV, out of the way if that's important to you.



Both Shield TV devices are particular favourites and continue to be updated by Nvidia to add new features and performance tweaks. If you want Android TV (with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in), there are no better alternatives out there.

