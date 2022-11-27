I found the best cheap wireless headphones deal ahead of Cyber Monday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the best workout headphones, the Jaybird Vista 2, is currently 50% off at Amazon. This really is the cheapest they've ever been by a long shot; the previous best price was around £110 in September. Jaybird describes the durability of the Vista 2 as 'earth proof' as it's IP68 waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof, with MIL-STD 810G freeze, shock, and impact resistance.

As well as being super tough, Jaybird's top wireless headphones also feature active noise cancellation, SurroundSense (a.k.a. ambient mode), have long battery life (8 hours on the buds and 16 hours in the case), and excellent sound quality. And now you can own them for only £94.67, which is 50% off RRP.

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones: was £190 , now £94.67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

They might be some of the smallest workout buds, but the Jaybird Vista 2 has next-level durability, active noise cancelling, SurroundSense ambient sound mode, different EQ modes in the Jaybird app and more. The cheapest they've ever been!

Should you buy the Jaybird Vista 2 on Cyber Monday?

In our Jaybird Vista 2 review, we said that "if you need a sturdy yet lightweight pair of running headphones with ANC and ambient sound mode, look no further than the Jaybird Vista 2." The earbuds managed to improve on their predecessor, the equally excellent Jaybird Vista, by adding an ambient sound mode (called SurroundSense) and improving audio performance without losing the buds' signature robust build quality.

In fact, the Jaybird Vista 2 has an IP68 rating for protection against dust, water and sweat – it should be able to withstand even the sweatiest of your workouts. Even the wireless charging case is IP54-rated! Battery life isn't bad at 6 hours – or 8 hours if you don't want noise-cancelling or SurroundSense – and the battery case will top that up to a full 24 hours with judicious recharges.