Hurry! Hisense 4K, HDR TVs are slashed down to just £249 at Argos

Quality 4K, HDR TV deals don't come around very often, which is why these superb discounts over at Argos right now on Hisense's Roku-powered televisions have really caught our eye.

That's because right now, thanks to some large price cuts of up to £200, highly-rated 4K, HDR smart TVs are available for just £249.

There's a selection of different Hisense Roku TV sizes available as well, meaning that no matter if you've been looking for modest-sized panel or a giant one, there's something suitable here.

Hisense has really made a name for itself, too, over the past couple of years when it comes round to TVs, with the maker producing affordable, stylish and well-equipped sets that just work and offer plenty of added smarts as well.

Hisense Roku TV 43 Inch R43B7120UK 4K Smart LED TV with HDR | Was: £329 | Now: £249 | £120 saving | Available now at Argos

What a brilliant TV deal this is! Right now at Argos the Hisense Roku TV is available in a 43-inch size for just £249 thanks to a really healthy £120 price cut. That low price bags you a 4K, HDR and smart functionality, with direct on-TV access to Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Netflix and much more.View Deal

Hisense Roku TV 55 Inch R55B7120UK 4K Smart LED TV with HDR | Was: £479 | Now: £329 | £140 saving | Available now at Argos

If you like the sound of the deal above but fancy a bigger panel, then this 55-inch Hisense Roku TV is a great shout. 55 inches is BIG and the set comes with the same 4K, HDR screen and smart connected features. Now discounted by a large £140 at Argos.View Deal

Hisense Roku TV 65 Inch R65B7120UK 4K Smart LED TV with HDR | Was: £649 | Now: £449 | £200 saving | Available now at Argos

For those who go big or go home, then this gigantic 65-inch Hisense Roku TV deal is well worth checking out. It comes with a massive £200 saving, too, meaning that despite its huge 4K, HDR screen, the price you pay is smaller than ever. An excellent choice for home cinema enthusiasts.View Deal

