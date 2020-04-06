HUGE Vodafone SIM only deal: grab great-value data for under £10 in SIMO bargain

We're always on the lookout for the best SIM only deals around the world, as we feel going SIMO is often the ideal way to bag huge data, texts and minutes allowances each month without having to spend a fortune.

SIM only deals with lower data allowances could save you even more. Last year, Watchdog Ofcom reported the average mobile user in the UK used around 2.9GB of data, so it's likely you're paying for significantly more than you need unless you're a gamer or a content streaming addict.

Which is why when we saw that Vodafone has just made one of its most popular SIMO plans even better, we sat up and paid attention.

The deal in question is Vodafone's Basics SIM plan, which has now be boosted up to 8GB of data each month from 5GB, along with unlimited minutes and texts, for just £8. That's well over the average phone user's monthly data usage, as well as all you can consume tapping and chatting, for just 25 pence per day.

The full details of the Vodafone SIM only deal can be viewed below:

Vodafone Basics SIM | 5GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month | Fastest available data speeds | 12-month contract | Available now

Vodafone's super popular Basics SIM only deal champion gets a really welcome data boost here, with an additional 3GB of data added in to make 8GB for £8 per month. Unlimited calls and texts are also included, as too free delivery.View Deal

Like the idea of 8GB of data each month for £8 but would prefer to pick up a plan on a different network? Then be sure to check out Three right now, which also has an 8GB for £8 plan on a 12-month contract. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Three SIM on | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month | Available now

Three deliver the exact same package here as Vodafone to above, making it a great choice for those already on Three, and a cracking alternative in general for upgraders who want to spend less than a tenner each month on their mobile phone plan. £8 per month equates to about 25 pence per day for total data, mins and texts coverage. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

Right now, people are staying inside more than ever as a result of the global health crisis, using their WiFi more and data less. If this is applicable to you, you might want a short-term cheaper SIM only deal with even less data and no contract, so you can switch again once these quarantine measures are over. This ID Mobile deal is perfect, with 1GB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.

ID Mobile SIM only deal | 1GB data | 500 minutes and unlimited texts | £5 per month | Available now

A 30-day rolling contract, you can cancel as soon as you feel as though you need a SIM only deal with more bite. However, for 1GB data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts for the price of a pint of beer (in London), you can't go wrong with this great ID Mobile bargain. View Deal

