Huge Sony 77-inch OLED TV suddenly falls to lowest price ever in Amazon sale

Sony's 77-inch A80L OLED TV has £2,000 off!

Sony A80L deal 77-inch
(Image credit: Sony / Future)
Mike Lowe
By
published

If there's one thing that's super-popular during the Amazon Prime Day sales, it has to be super-massive tellies. After all, if you're looking for one of the best TVs over 75-inches, then why not wait for a huge price drop? Which is exactly what we've got here in this epic Sony OLED TV deal. 

Check out the 77-inch Sony A80L OLED TV deal here

The Sony A80L OLED, reviewed by T3 last year and landing the full 5-stars, delivers impeccable image quality and massive sound without the need to add one of the best soundbars into the mix. Despite being launched last year, it's still part of Sony's current TV range – so don't consider it a compromise by any means.

Sony A80L OLED 77-inch: was £4,499

Sony A80L OLED 77-inch: was £4,499, now £2,499 on Amazon

With wonderful picture management, this OLED panel looks beautiful – and its sound is superb too thanks to utilising the screen to produce audio (seriously, Sony uses the screen's surface for acoustic output). With £2,000 off the original RRP, this is a big premium TV for a not-so-big price. 

View Deal

Delivering some of "the most insightful, composed and dynamic pictures around," as per our review, the 77-inch Sony A80L might be the step-down model in Sony's OLED range (there's the Award-winning A95L above it) – but it never feels like a step-down in quality. 

As OLED panels deliver illumination per pixel, unlike LED-backlit LCD models, it means there's no light bleed, for perfect contrast of deep blacks against bright whites. Whether watching movies or playing games you'll get dynamic pictures, but handled delicately by Sony's processing. 

Our only real criticism is that there are only two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you'll need to pick wisely what you plug in where to get the full 4K/120Hz experience. The price was also a point of contention at first launch, but with a couple of grand now shaved from that it makes this massive 77-inch TV within touching distance thanks to improved affordability. We've used Third-party site CamelCamelCamel to confirm it's never been cheaper, so now's the time to go big and buy big!

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸