Huge Sony 77-inch OLED TV suddenly falls to lowest price ever in Amazon sale

If there's one thing that's super-popular during the Amazon Prime Day sales, it has to be super-massive tellies. After all, if you're looking for one of the best TVs over 75-inches, then why not wait for a huge price drop? Which is exactly what we've got here in this epic Sony OLED TV deal.

Check out the 77-inch Sony A80L OLED TV deal here

The Sony A80L OLED, reviewed by T3 last year and landing the full 5-stars, delivers impeccable image quality and massive sound without the need to add one of the best soundbars into the mix. Despite being launched last year, it's still part of Sony's current TV range – so don't consider it a compromise by any means.

Sony A80L OLED 77-inch: was £4,499, now £2,499 on Amazon With wonderful picture management, this OLED panel looks beautiful – and its sound is superb too thanks to utilising the screen to produce audio (seriously, Sony uses the screen's surface for acoustic output). With £2,000 off the original RRP, this is a big premium TV for a not-so-big price.

Delivering some of "the most insightful, composed and dynamic pictures around," as per our review, the 77-inch Sony A80L might be the step-down model in Sony's OLED range (there's the Award-winning A95L above it) – but it never feels like a step-down in quality.

As OLED panels deliver illumination per pixel, unlike LED-backlit LCD models, it means there's no light bleed, for perfect contrast of deep blacks against bright whites. Whether watching movies or playing games you'll get dynamic pictures, but handled delicately by Sony's processing.

Our only real criticism is that there are only two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you'll need to pick wisely what you plug in where to get the full 4K/120Hz experience. The price was also a point of contention at first launch, but with a couple of grand now shaved from that it makes this massive 77-inch TV within touching distance thanks to improved affordability. We've used Third-party site CamelCamelCamel to confirm it's never been cheaper, so now's the time to go big and buy big!