EA Sports FC 24 gets a massive 74% off in the build-up to Amazon Spring Deal Days

Some foolishly believed that EA would struggle after deciding to ditch the FIFA licence for its annual football games, but EA Sports FC 24 has been a massive success across all formats.

Now you can find out why on the cheap, as there's up to 74% off the retail price on Amazon, as an early deal ahead of the retailer's Spring Deal Days event.

Whether you own a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Nintendo Switch, you can get a very healthy discount on the latest game. But be quick as it's only at this price for a "limited time".

EA Sports FC 24 (Xbox Series X/S / Xbox One): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSPORTS-Standard-Xbox-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0CB6TN4G2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £69.99, now £17.99 at Amazon

The Xbox version of EA Sports FC 24 currently has the biggest discount, with almost three-quarters of the price slashed off.

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSPORTS-Standard-PS5-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0CB6SZKDS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £69.99 , now £19.99 at Amazon

The PS5 version of EA Sports FC 24 is arguably the most popular and has 71% off right now, making it a very attractive AAA purchase.

EA Sports FC 24 (Nintendo Switch): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSPORTS-Standard-Switch-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0CB6SS2JQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £54.99 , now £21.99 at Amazon

Although the Nintendo Switch version of EA Sports FC 24 isn't as fully-featured as the others, it still plays a great game of footy – especially for a handheld console.

Why buy EA Sports FC 24?

EA Sports FC 24 is the game I've found myself playing daily since its release late last year. Its online multiplayer Ultimate Team mode is just as addictive as ever, and with women's leagues being fully integrated for the first time, you can find yourself building teams of the best players from around the world, regardless of their gender.

It makes for a wider scope and much more depth, while the on-field action is as good as it ever was.

There are plenty of single-player modes too, so you can find yourself playing just as much as I over the coming weeks and months as the real football season reaches its conclusion.