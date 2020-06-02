Hublot Big Bang e is the Swiss' latest attempt to take on the Apple Watch

Say hello to the Big Bang e, Hublot's new smartwatch, equipped with the latest technology, Google's Wear OS, and the iconic styling of the brand's mechanical 'Big Bang' watch.

Hublot isn't new to the smartwatch game, in 2018 the Swiss brand released the limited edition Big Bang Referee, to mark the FIFA Football World Cup in Russia. This smartwatch was used both by referees on the pitch and by football fans across the world.

Its stablemate, TAG Heuer, is also very accomplished when it comes to making smartwatches, with the very popular TAG Heuer Connected range.

We're expecting big things from Hublot's first widely-available smartwatch then, so let's dig into the details, starting with design…

This new smartwatch is undeniably a Hublot Big Bang – it's instantly recognisable. The distinctive case shape and rubber straps look like they've been lifted directly from the mechanical version.

The case is cut in a "sandwich" construction – a style invented by Hublot in 2005. It's extremely complex, comprising 42 components, 27 of which are for the "cage" which houses the digital heart of the watch.

The design of the screws, pushers, and scratchproof sapphire crystal, means that this could be the most 'undercover' smartwatch available.

The rubber straps feature a deployant buckle, which was invented by Hublot in 1980, as well as the patented 'One Click' system, which means straps can be swapped out in a matter of seconds.

The Big Bang e features a case made from either titanium or black ceramic. It's 42mm in diameter and 12.8mm thick.

Just like a mechanical version of the Big Bang, its rotary crown with integrated pusher is used to control the system UI, allowing you to scroll through menus and make selections without needing to use the touchscreen.

Hublot guarantees the watch is water-resistant to a depth of 30 meters.

You won't be taking this smartwatch on your daily run, or to the gym, however, as it doesn't have a heart rate monitor.

Hublot's designers have also been busy creating new digital watch faces for the Big Bang e. As well as traditional "time only" displays, this new smartwatch features exclusive interpretations of traditional watch complications, such as a Perpetual Calendar with an immaculately precise moon phase or a second GMT time zone, which presents the earth in a very realistic way.

In addition to the pre-installed watch faces, dials specifically created by the talented Hublot ambassadors and Friends of the Brand will be gradually unveiled.

Hublot Big Bang e (Image credit: Hublot)

The first example of this is a series of eight dials created by the artist Marc Ferrero, part of the #HublotLovesArt movement.

Every three hours, the dial changes colour, each of which is based on a specific colour, and every hour is marked with the appearance of an animation that lasts five seconds.

The Big Bang e is powered by Google's Wear OS, which means you'll be able to access apps on the Google Play store, interact with Google Assistant and make fast simple payments with Google Pay.

For the spec nerds out there, the Hublot Big Bang e runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, has 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage.

Like the sound of the Hublot Big Bang e? We certainly do! It's available soon, priced at £4,800 (US$5,800).

This is the first time in Hublot's history, that a watch will be sold online on the brand's website, but it will also be available to purchase in boutiques and select retailers once stores have re-opened.

Liked this?