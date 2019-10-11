iPhone 11, move over: Huawei P40 with under-screen camera to launch next week

Huawei has started sending out invitations to an event it's holding in Paris on October 17, where it's expected to announce an all-screen smartphone with an under-screen camera, which some rumour-spinners believe to be the Huawei P40.

It's not difficult to see why, either – Huawei tends to announce its latest P Series handsets in the French capita. However, considering the Huawei P20 was launched in April 2018 and the Huawei P30 in March 2019, it's unlikely this is the Huawei P40.

As such, we're inclined to believe we're looking at one of two things: 1) A showcase event to demonstrate the all-screen technology and not actually launch a new handset; or 2) a unique, one-off device in the Huawei Mate range to test the design.

Considering the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro were launched in September without Google Apps and Services, and are still yet to debut outside of China as a result, it's tough (nigh on impossible) to forecast Huawei's next move.

(Image credit: Jeb Su)

We wouldn't be entirely surprised if this latest device it has up its sleeve launched exclusively in China. After all, Huawei has stressed more than one occasion that it likes to reveal its latest, revolutionary devices in Paris, because it's the city of style.

As far as we know, Huawei hasn't struck a deal with President Trump that'll allow it to utilise Google Apps and Services once again. As such, we can't help but think we're looking at an extravagant launch for a device destined for the Chinese market.

Regardless, manufacturers have been desperately trying to launch an all-screen smartphone with an under-screen camera – so all eyes will be on Huawei on October 17 to see if it's succeeded. If it has, it won't be long till other makers follow suit.