New adaptor means HTC Vive VR can finally work wirelessly, while HTC Vive Pro upgrades visuals to dual 4K

HTC has revealed the HTC Vive Pro at CES 2018, a new high-resolution premium VR headset built for enthusiasts.

The HTC Vive Pro comes with a dual-OLED display with a 2,880 x 1,600 total resolution, which is a 78 per cent increase over the current HTC Vive. That's a bumped resolution of 1,400 x 1,600 per eye at 615 ppi, specs that put the new headset beyond the current Oculus Rift VR headset.

Other improvements over the standard HTC Vive include a redesigned headstrap and built-in headphones, which have their own built-in amplifier. The headstrap has been built to reduce weight on the front of the headset and to offer improved balance. Additionally, the Vive Pro also features dual microphones with active noise cancellation and dual front-facing cameras.

An inside look at the Vive Pro's new audio system.

Speaking on the announcement of the Vive Pro, HTC Vive spokesman Daniel O'Brien said that:

"There’s a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset. Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilise the best VR experience.”

As well as the Vive Pro, HTC has also announced a wireless adaptor for both the Vive and Vive Pro VR headsets that is to launch in quarter three, 2018. The Vive Wireless Adaptor features Intel’s WiGig technology and operates in the interference-free 60Ghz band, which means lower latency and better performance over other bands.

We're enthused about both the Vive Pro and the Vive wireless adaptor here at T3 Towers. There's no doubt that the array of bulky cables has been a barrier and inconvenience to many VR headset owners so far, so by removing at least some of those cables can only be a good thing - we'll just have to wait and see if the latency delivered is up to standard. While the Vive Pro's higher resolution and better audio will without doubt make VR experiences more immersive.

Naturally, we will be bringing you full reviews of both the HTC Vive Pro and the Vive wireless adaptor later on in 2018, so keep your eyes peeled for the official T3 verdict.