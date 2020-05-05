HP Pavilion 14 deal: Save £££ on amazing laptop deal at Curry's

If you've been staying at home over the last few weeks and you've been continually frustrated with your old, sluggish laptop, it might be time for a change. You don't need a laptop that'll cost the earth: just something powerful enough to handle work and play with ease, and something you can cart around town once the world re-opens.

Fortunately, our best student laptop guide has some powerful budget laptops that aren't just limited to students: they're nifty, thrifty laptops with power and battery life belying their price tag. This deal on our highest-rated laptop takes the cake.

At Curry's right now, you can get the excellent HP Pavilion 14 ce3602sa, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i3 Processor, for just £449.99. That's £100 off the regular price of the laptop. Check out the deal in full below:

HP Pavilion 14-ce3602sa | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Core i3 Processor | was £549.99 | now £449.99 at Curry's

The great-value HP Pavilion 14 packs a 14" full-HD screen, perfect for streaming, gaming and presentations. You'll get a great battery life (over 10 and a half hours) so it'll move from the coffee shop to the office or classroom with ease. With HP Fast Charge, you can get 50% of your battery back from just 45 minutes of charging.View Deal

Why get the HP Pavilion 14?

With excellent all-round specs, which includes an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the HP Pavilion 14 is one of our most-often recommended laptops. It sports a simple yet stylish design and crisp full-HD screen, and for the money you can't do better running Windows 10.

Battery life sits at up to 11 hours, and the machines comes pre-installed with a fresh copy of Windows 10 Home. The system's build quality is sturdy and robust while remaining fairly light, and you get dedicated HDMI, USB Type-C and networking ports, too, meaning it can pair with most monitors, headphones, universal chargers and ethernet cables.

It's a brilliant laptop pitched in that affordable sweet spot, and knocking £100 off makes it even more of a bargain. Don't miss out.

More great laptop deals: