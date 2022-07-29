What time is the women's Euro 2022 final? And how can you live stream it free from anywhere?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The women's Euro 2022 final is on Sunday July 31 at 17:00 BST (UK time). What a match it promises to be, as an unusually joyous and free-scoring England side take on a German women's team who – without wanting to stereotype anyone – can only be described as very strong, well organised and ruthlessly efficient.

It's a genuinely tough call, trying to pick a winner. Germany are ranked higher than England but the Lionesses have destroyed the well-regarded Norway, narrowly outclassed pre-tournament favourites Spain and then absolutely marmalised Sweden – Europe's top-ranked side – in the semi-final. On the other hand, Germany looked very menacing indeed as they picked apart a strong French side in the other semi.

Both sides have free-scoring target women up front. For England, Beth Mead, an all-round finisher in the Alan Shearer mould has scored six times with super-sub Alessia Russo adding four more, including a quite outrageous back heel against Sweden. For Germany, Alexandra Popp has a distinct touch of the Gerd Müllers about her, and caused carnage against France.

Want to know how to live stream the Women's Euro 2022 football Final online – in some cases for free – no matter where you are in the world? Read on for our full – yet very straightforward – guide. If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

This year’s final takes place beneath the hallowed arches of London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 31.

England and Germany kick off at 5pm BST, midday ET, 9am PT, 2am AEST or 3am NZST. The game will end approximately 2 and a half hours later, with the Germans scoring a late equaliser then winning on penalties after extra time. Probably.

(opens in new tab) The BBC's coverage of this whole tournament has been very strong, despite the presence of TV's Mr Dull Facts, Jonathan Pearce on the mic for a number of games. Robyn Cowen and former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis will be commentating on the final, thankfully. The free-to-air terrestrial channel will be showing the final on linear channel BBC One as well as on its Red Button service and via its iPlayer app. Coverage including all the build up to the final begins at 1pm BST on both services. To watch the BBC’s coverage you should have a valid UK TV licence, and you can watch all the action online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), its streaming platform, available on practically any device you care to name, short of your toaster.

If you're out of the country for any of the action from this year’s tournament, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, 9Now and ESPN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(Image credit: Lynne Cameron/The FA/Getty)

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the soccer final in the USA is via ESPN and ESPN Plus, with the match getting underway at midday ET or 9am PT on Sunday. If you already have access to ESPN via your cable subscription then you're all set and can watch the action from London, England – just log-in with details of your cable provider. Alternatively, you can catch the action on their streaming service ESPN Plus. Monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. Ian Darke and Julie Foudy will be commentating, aided in the studio by multiple analysts, experts and motor-mouths.

Another option for those that don't have cable is streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) with its Sling Orange plan, saving 50% off your first first month (opens in new tab), including ESPN channels, as well as 30 other sports and family channels.

Alternatively, get FuboTV (opens in new tab) which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN ABC. New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab). After the trial ends, the service will set you back $699.99 a month for 120 channels.

If you're an ex-pat or tourist in Australia, or one of the many fans of European women's football who no doubt reside there, you could watch all the action from Wembley live via Optus Sport. That's if you have a subscription, which costs from AU$14.99 a month. So on balance, we think you would be better off using BBC iPlayer and watching it for free.

The match kicks off on Sunday morning at 2am AEST, which perhaps isn't ideal, but what can you do?

