How to watch The Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London live

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the Foo Fighters tragically died in March 2022 but to celebrate his life, the Hawkins family and the remaining members of the band are throwing two huge concerts. The first of which is happening at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday 3 September while a second will be at the Kia Forum in LA on Tuesday 27 September. Both gigs will feature an extensive list of some of the biggest names in rock performing live on stage with Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foof Fighters.

Unsurprisingly, tickets for both gigs sold out almost instantly and even resales have been hard to find. Luckily, both concerts are being live streamed around the world and then made available on-demand, to watch later.

We've rounded up the best ways to watch the London show live and also on-demand, from the UK, US or wherever you are in the world.

If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time is the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert?



(Image credit: Foo Fighters)

The concert is on Saturday 3 September, 2022. The show is set to begin at at 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET, 8.30am PT, 1.30am +1day AEST).

How to watch the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live in the UK



(Image credit: Foo Fighters)

If you're in the UK, there are two ways to watch the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live. The first is on MTV's YouTube channel (opens in new tab). You can watch this on YouTube in your web browser, in the YouTube app on your phone, TV or streaming device. You can also watch it here below.

The other way to watch it is on Pluto TV's Music Channel (opens in new tab), which is free to watch on your browser.

How to watch the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live in the USA

From the US, you can still watch the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert live on YouTube and Pluto TV. However, it is also available on Paramount Plus.

How to watch the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on-demand

If you missed the show live, you can watch it again on-demand on Paramount Plus, as well as on Pluto TV and MTV's YouTube channel.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) - Get a 7-day free trial

You can watch the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on-demand on Paramount Plus in the UK and globally from 3 September.

(opens in new tab) Pluto TV (opens in new tab) - Free to watch online

The Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be available on-demand on Pluto TV the week beginning 5 September.

(opens in new tab) MTV YouTube channel (opens in new tab) - Free to watch

The concert will be available on MTV's YouTube channel the week beginning 5 September.

How to watch the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

