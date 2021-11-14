How to watch New Zealand vs Australia and stream the T20 World Cup final 2021 from anywhere

Having overcome the two tournament favourites in the semi-finals, these two antipodean rivals now have the chance of being crowned the T20 World Cup champions for the first time in their history. Read on for your full guide to getting a New Zealand vs Australia live stream and watching the T20 World Cup final online from anywhere.

A series of brilliant sixes from Mathew Wade helped lead the Aussies to a five wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday in a dramatic last four showdown

The Kiwis meanwhile booked their place in today's grand finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after heroic displays from James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell helped the Black Hats overcome a much-fancied England side by five wickets.

That win came at a price for New Zealand however, with batsman and wicketkeeper Devon Conway sustaining a broken hand which rules him out of this clash - a loss that could prove critical for the Kiwis.

We've got all the info on how to live stream New Zealand vs Australia from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

New Zealand vs Australia start time

The T20 World Cup2021 final is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the first ball expected at 6pm GST local time.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland at 1pm BST, on Sunday, November 14.

For Aussie fans looking to cheers on their side it's a 1am AEDT start, while the first ball is expected at 3am NZDT in New Zealand. For American cricket fans it's a 9am ET / 6am PT start.

How to live stream the T20 World Cup Final 2021 if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this New Zealand vs Australia, you can still get access to a live stream - just use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, Kayo or ESPN Plus when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream the T20 final in the UK

Sky Sports The T20 World Cup final is being shown on Sky Sports' dedicated Cricket channel, with coverage starting at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm GMT start to play. If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go, its streaming platform. This means you can live stream New Zealand vs Australia on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the cricket action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream the T20 World Cup final 2021 anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a New Zealand vs Australia live stream for you that'll let you catch every ball.

Fans hoping to see their country lift the trophy for the first time in Australia can watch the final at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning - Fox Sports have the live rights which means you'll. be able to stream all the action via Kayo Sports.

Kayo currently offers a FREE two-week trial - once that's over the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

In New Zealand, this clash will be available to watch live through Sky Sport which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The start time for Kiwi's is 3am NZDT on Sunday nigh/Monday morning.

The game is being shown on dedicated cricket service Willow TV in the US and Canada. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

The match will also be shown on streaming service ESPN Plus cost in the US, which costs $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. North American cricket fans will need to tune in at 9am ET / 6am PT to catch the start of the action.

For Indian viewers, Star Sports TV will be providing live coverage of the T20 World Cup final. Among the numerous ways the network can be accessed is via The Disney Plus Hotstar, with new plans starting at Rs 499. The first ball is expected at 7.30pm IST on Sunday evening.

