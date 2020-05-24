How to watch the Monaco Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix: EIGHT pro F1 drivers race today

The recent unpleasantness has meant a lack of actual Formula 1 Grand Prix action, but a huge growth in interest in virtual Grands Prix. This week – today, Sunday May 24, in fact – there are a record number of pro drivers taking part in the virtual high-speed drive-a-thon. Actual F1 wheelmen Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas will, for the first time, be joining established petrol jockeys Alex Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Come on, I know practically nothing about Formula 1, and even I have heard of Valtteri Bottas.

I've heard of kicky-ball men Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thibaut Courtois too. The deceptively casual Arsenal ace and Belgian custodian of the sticks also will be ridin' today – so look out for those beauties, oh yeah.

Rounding out the 'celebrity' quota are 'big-wave surfer Kai Lenny' and Latin American singer Luis Fonsi. No, me neither.

Today's race falls on the weekend where millions usually flock to the gaudy Eurotrash seaside hell hole of Monte Carlo, for the Monaco Grand Prix. But this time it will take place in high-powered computers, creating a virtual simulation of the Circuit de Monaco.

Virtual Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix: how it works

Drivers will join the race remotely, using the PC version of Codemasters' official F1 2019 PC video game. In earlier races, the settings for each driver are adjusted so as to level the playing field a bit, with the pros having realistic settings, and the footballers something more like Mario Kart.

The qualifying period and race will be broadcast live via the Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels, from the Gfinity Esports Arena

What time does the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix start?

The broadcast starts at 4pm BST with a Formula 2 virtual racing event (!)

An 'F1 Esports Pro Exhibition' race will also precede the Virtual Grand Prix, from 5pm BST.

The Formula 1 main event is at 6pm BST.

How to watch the virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix

The live broadcast will be available on the official Formula 1 YouTube channel. The main race starts at 6pm although you can tune in from 4pm for pre-race shenanigans.

The virtual Grand Prix is also on the official Twitch and Facebook channels, as well as China's Weibo and Huya channels.

If you prefer old-fashioned TV to this new-fangled streaming nonsense, the Virtual Grand Prix will also be shown live via international broadcast partners in over 100 countries. These include:

• UK: Sky Sports

• USA: ESPN,

• South east Asia: FOX Sports Asia

The race is expected to run for 1 hour 30 minutes, with a qualifying period – where grid positions are determined based on the drivers’ fastest lap times – followed by a 39-lap race.

Monaco Grand Prix virtual Formula 1 starting grid: who's driving?

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Antonio Giovinazzi, Thibaut Courtois

Scuderia AlphaTauri Tonio Liuzzi, Luca Salvadori

FDA Hublot Esports Team Charles Leclerc, Arthur Leclerc

Haas F1 Team Louis Deletraz, Pietro Fittipaldi

McLaren Racing Lando Norris, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Gutierrez

BWT Racing Point David Schumacher, Luis Fonsi

Red Bull Racing Alex Albon, Kai Lenny

Renault Esteban Ocon, Nicolas Prost

ROKiT Williams Racing George Russell, Nicholas Latifi

How to bet on the virtual Grand Prix

In terms of being able to make a considered punt based on analysing form, racing conditions etc, you might as well bet on the National Lottery as on this. If you really must spice up everything you do with a bet, our recommendation today is that you stick to £10 each way, on the favourite.

