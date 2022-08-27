How to stream Chelsea vs Leicester City live and watch online from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Want to know how to watch Chelsea take on Leicester City online, live from anywhere in the world? Whether you're on holiday, lacking the required cable or satellite subscription or simply prefer watching football on your phone or laptop, we've got a method you can use. A variety of top broadcasters around the world are on hand to help you stream the big match and subsequent Premier League games, including a strangely affordable American option.

The English Premier League is back, and championship contenders Chelsea haven't got off to the greatest of starts… but they're doing better than Leicester who lie 18th at this moment in time. Seems like only 5 minutes ago they were surprisingly winning the Premiership.

Whichever side you support, here's our guide to watching – and live streaming online – today's biggest fixture between two mid-table teams who usually wear blue. If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time is Chelsea vs Leicester City?

This year’s first Premier League match at Stamford Bridge is today, Saturday August 27. Chelsea and guests Leicester City kick off at 3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, midnight AEST or 1am NZST.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Leicester City for free in the UK?

(opens in new tab) You can't! Sorry, that's just not how it works in the Premier League. But you can pay to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and Sky Sports Ultra in 4K HDR. See below for Sky subscription deals – although it's probably a bit late for that. The good news is you can quickly sign up and watch the match live in HD on Now TV (opens in new tab) via most streaming devices and smart TVs. This does not require you to have a Sky sub and at the moment you can get a NOW monthly pass with the full-HD 'Boost' upgrade for just £25.99 which is pretty bloody reasonable. BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle (opens in new tab). Virgin Media viewers can use Bigger + Sports (opens in new tab). As with the BT option, this simply adds Sky channels to your existing ones.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Leicester City from abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. These handy streaming VPNs mean you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else . They will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our VPN provider of choice (opens in new tab). It's fast, secure, easy to use and has more features than you can shake a stick at, if you like to delve deep into settings menus. New customers get a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you. Right now you can also save a big 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.

New to VPN? Find out how to use a VPN to unblock geo-restrictions

How to stream Chelsea vs Leicester City in the USA

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in Australia

(opens in new tab) Are you an ex-pat or tourist in Australia, or one of the many fans of English football who we expect probably reside down under? Then you can watch all the action live and exclusively via Fubo.tv from as little as the equivalent of $16.67 per month (opens in new tab), if you pay annually.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a the blues take on the other blues, you can live stream just as if you were right at home, although in a way that's a bit more fiddly and might need to involve your laptop.

