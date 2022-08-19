How to watch the Joshua fight on a live stream free, from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Anthony Joshua of the UK fights Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 2022 at 10:30pm British time. That's 12.30am AST, 5.30pm ET, 2.30pm PT, 7.30pm AEST and 9.30pm NZST. Phew. All times are approximate, because boxing. If you want to know how to watch it and how to stream it from anywhere – including for free – read on.

This fight is actually Joshua vs Usyk 2. Anthony Joshua pretty much had his ass handed to him in the first fight and a rematch was inevitable. Taking place in Jeddah, the rematch has been billed, slightly feebly, as the 'Rage on the Red Sea', presumably because someone vetoed both 'the Rowdy in Saudi' and 'the Beast in the Middle East'. The first match saw a unanimous points win for Usyk on Joshua's home turf – or Tottenham Hotspurs' football ground to be more precise. Since a fight in Ukraine is out of the question for the same reason as it is for the Eurovision Song Contest, it's been shifted to neutral ground.

Usyk displayed superior ring craft in his first match-up with Joshua. His hair game is also well out in front, as you can see (Image credit: Getty)

It seems highly likely that the undefeated Usyk will retain his titles – WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO in this case – but given that Joshua is about 9 feet taller than him and looking more buff than ever, there is always the chance of an upset. Losing this fight would not really diminish Joshua's legacy. He's a sprightly 32 and has held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO versions of the world heavyweight crown during his illustrious career. With Tyson Fury having seemingly retired – at least for the next few weeks – it would still be a big plus for Joshua to win this fight and then bow out himself, since the obvious next challenger, and the match-up all British boxing fans would really like to see (Fury) is now out of the picture. At least until Fury changes his mind again in October.

Anyway, never mind all that. Do you want to know how to live stream the Joshua Usyk fight – in some cases for free – no matter where you are in the world? You can watch it on broadcast or cable TV if you are old school, or stream it from a choice of providers. If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab) – although please note that boxing matches are a bit more nailed down when it comes to this than your average sporting event.

What time is Joshua vs Usyk 2?

The Joshua fight is on Saturday August 20. The nearest thing we have to a fight start time is the anticipated ring walk time which is approximately 10.30pm BST, 5.30pm ET, 2.30pm PT, 7.30pm AEST and 9.30pm NZST.

How to stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 for free

In an act of solidarity with Ukrainian fight fans, and that beleaguered nation as a whole, it has been agreed that the fight will be free to view on Usyk's YouTube channel. The fight will also be available to live stream free on Ukraine's public TV station Suspilne (opens in new tab) and the streaming service Megogo (opens in new tab). However the obvious place to watch is on Oleksandr Usyk's own YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Possibly if you don't speak the language, you might not want the commentary in Ukrainian. Fear not, radio station and streaming service talkSPORT (opens in new tab) is available online and for free and will be serving up audio-only commentary in English – or at least something quite like it.

There is a good chance that you'll face geo-restrictions if you try to access Usyk's YouTube channel from outside Ukraine. Fear not: you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 if you're away from your country

Whether you're watching on YouTube, Sky or DAZN, if you're abroad right now your coverage will be 'geo-blocked'. However as noted above, you can use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Joshua vs Usyk 2 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our champion VPN, thanks to its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Wimbledon 2022. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Usyk vs Joshua (opens in new tab)

How to watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 in the UK

"Missed me!" (Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) You can buy the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 fight for £26.95 exclusively via Sky Sports Box Office (opens in new tab). It can be watched via your Sky box but not on the Now app, due to the pay-per-view nature of the fight. Coverage of the undercard – part of which can be seen on Now, whoop-dee-doo – starts at 6pm BST. The main event start time will depend on how the undercard progresses and what mood everyone is in, but Usyk and Joshua should be doing their ring walks somewhere at least vaguely in the ballpark of 10.30pm.

How to watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 in the USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand

(opens in new tab) You may not have heard of DAZN, but it has the rights to show the Joshua Usyk fight all over the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and 160+ other nations (opens in new tab). But not the UK or, for obvious reasons, Ukraine. Important: it seems that if you are not in one of the countries where DAZN is streaming, you will not be able to sign up to watch the fight, even if you use a VPN – clever boys. However if you live somewhere DAZN is showing the fight and wish to become a new subscriber, all is well. And if you are an existing subscriber in one of the countries where DAZN is streaming but abroad right now, you can use a VPN to access your account as if at home. Got that? Good. USA

Usyk and Joshua ring walks 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT (approx)

Sign up now (opens in new tab) Australia

Usyk and Joshua ring walks 7.30am AEDT (ish)

Sign up now (opens in new tab) New Zealand

Usyk and Joshua ring walks 9.30am (more or less)

Sign up now (opens in new tab)

Joshua vs Usyk 2: who's on the undercard?

The following punch-punch men will be strutting their stuff before Usyk and AJ get down to it, fighting for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles. The running order is from earliest to latest and yes, that first guy really is called 'MoneyKicks', apparently.

MoneyKicks vs Traycho Georgiev – welterweight contest

Bader Alsamreen vs Fuad Tarverdi – super-lightweight contest

Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko – heavyweight contest

Ben Whittaker vs Peter Nosic – light-heavyweight contest

Andrew Tabiti vs James Wilson – heavyweight contest

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova – super-bantamweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre – super-lightweight

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera – cruiserweight

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique – final eliminator for WBC super-middleweight world title

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang – final eliminator for IBF heavyweight world title

Rrrrrready to rrrrrrumble once more? Anthony Joshua will be hoping to regain his heavyweight crown this weekend as he takes on Ukranian hero Oleksandr Usyk for an unmissable rematch in Jeddah. Billed as the Rage on the Red Sea, this second encounter between the two fighters was originally scheduled for May but the ongoing conflict in Usyk’s homeland put that plan on hold until now. Not sure where and when to tune in? That's where we can help, with this guide to watching a Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream wherever you are.

Usyk's WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles will all be on the line, while The Ring heavyweight title is also up for grabs after Tyson Fury vacated the belt in the wake of his recent retirement decision.

Joshua will have to put in a much improved performance to win back the titles he lost last year, with the former Olympic gold medalist acknowledging he made a catalog of mistakes in his last match up against Usyk, from his preparation for the fight to his tactics on the night.

The intervening time between the last fight has meanwhile seen Usyk return to his home country to join the fight in the war against Russia, with the 35-year-old given special dispensation by the Ukrainian military to prepare for this much-anticipated rematch.

Follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight - here's how to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 online and get a boxing live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

More combat sports: how to watch UFC live streams

Is there a FREE Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream?

Endeavouring to bring a source of joy and pride to the people of Ukraine, the rematch between Usyk and Joshua will be free-to-watch on a number of platforms after Saudi Arabia organisers chose to gift the television rights to the Ukrainian fighter.

The fight will be available to live stream on Ukrainian public TV channel Suspilne, streaming service Megogo, and on Oleksandr Usyk's own YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

For those who would prefer commentary in English, you'll be able to simultaneously tune into talkSPORT (opens in new tab), which is available across the globe, including in Ukraine.

It's worth noting if you're outside of Ukraine currently, you'll face geo-restrictions on Usyk's YouTube channel. However, as we explain below, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream as if you were there.

How to watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 if you're away from your country

With options to choose in on YouTube or DAZN covering the fight almost everywhere, if you're abroad right now you'll discover that your coverage is geo-blocked. The only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, the best VPN give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

Watch Usyk vs Joshua 2: UK fight time and live streams

(opens in new tab) You can buy the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 fight for £26.95 exclusively via Sky Sports Box Office (opens in new tab). Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers. Coverage of the undercard starts at 6pm BST. The exact start time for the main event will depend on how the undercard progresses through the evening, but we'd expect Usyk and Joshua to make their ring walks at around 10.30pm.

Usyk vs Joshua global live streams: watch on DAZN worldwide

Not in a country that has DAZN? Residents of the country who find themselves abroad for the fight should find they can access their domestic DAZN subscription just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

It's worth noting though that if you're looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time you may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account.

But if you've already got an account, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

More sports: how to get an NFL live stream

What is DAZN?

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is scoring an increasing number of coups, with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 and Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn among the many big pull fights on its schedule.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive.

Plus, it works with pretty much any modern device imaginable, including: iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, Xbox One X and S, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs.

(Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Who is Oleksandr Usyk?

Oleksandr Usyk is the only fighter in history to unify all four cruiserweight world titles, which he vacated in 2019 in order to step up to the heavyweight division.

The 35-year-old southpaw is undefeated in his professional career, winning all 19 of his fights, with 13 via knockout.

Usyk is a defence-first fighter, capable of absorbing shots and out-boxing opponents in short, fast bursts.

While it remains to be seen how his enforced lay off thanks to the war in Ukraine has affected him, Usyk will likely feel confident of defeating Joshua, with this rematch taking place on neutral soil.

Who is Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua is a former heavyweight champion and one of boxing's biggest stars, with the 32-year-old having held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.

The Watford-born fighter beat Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch in 2019, after losing the titles to him in June of that year.

Having reclaimed his crown, Joshua then suffered defeat to Usyk in their first fight at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year.

AJ has fought professionally 26 times, winning 24 of those and losing once.

That 22 of his 24 victories (92%) came by knockout demonstrates his power, and with Joshua having bulked up for this rematch, his favoured right hand could be even more devastating.

Usyk vs Joshua 2: What happened last time

The last encounter between these two boxing giants saw Usyk crowned WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight world champion after a stunning unanimous points win in front of 65,000 fight fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

The clash proved a perfect showcase for the Ukrainian's ringcraft, despite Joshua's huge physical advantage.

Usyk's commanding performance left the homecoming hero looking dispirited long before the final bell, with Joshua close to being stopped toward the fight's conclusion.

Usyk vs Joshua: Tale of the tape

Nicknames: AJ vs The Cat

Age: 32 vs 35

Stance: Orthodox vs Southpaw

Height: 6 foot 6 inches vs 6 foot 3 inches

Reach: 82 inches vs 78 inches

Fights: 26 vs 19

Wins: 24 vs 19

Losses: 2 vs 0

Draws: 0 vs 0

KOs: 22 vs 19

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard for Saturday's fight

The Usyk vs Joshua rematch headlines a packed bill in Jeddah, with a succession of intriguing match-ups that will set the stage for the main event.

Much-fancied Croatian heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic will finally take on China’s unbeaten Zhilei Zhang. The clash was originally scheduled to take place on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez’s defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, but Hrgovic was forced to pull out following the death of his father.

Liverpool's Callum Smith will meanwhile meet France’s Mathieu Bauderlique in a battle to become the WBC mandatory challenger at light-heavyweight.