How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 online and watch tennis from anywhere

From Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic, the biggest names in tennis are heading back to the grass courts of SW19 for the sport's longest-running tournament.Read on to find out how to live stream Wimbledon 2022, with free options in the UK.

Serbian star Djokovic enters the 135th Wimbledon tournament as favorite to once again win the men's title, but looks set to receive strong opposition from a revitalised Rafael Nadal, with the Spaniard on the hunt for his third Grand Slam title of the year.

The women's tournament looks even more difficult to predict. Last year's champion Ashleigh Barty has retired, returning Wimbledon favorite Serena Williams has not played since pulling out of last year's tournament, while current world No. 1 Iga Swiatek is historically less of a threat on grass. Could all those factors present an opportunity for home turf heroine and US Open champ Emma Raducanu?

Read on for your full guide on how to live stream Wimbledon 2022 online and watch the tennis – in some cases for free – no matter where you are in the world with our live stream guide below. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

When does Wimbledon 2022 take place?

This year’s tournament takes place between Monday, June 27 and Sunday, July 10

Start times for the majority of days will be at : 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST.

Where can I watch Wimbledon 2022 for free in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Few national broadcasters cover a sporting event quite like the BBC does with Wimbledon in the UK, and this year's tournament will be particularly special with it marking the final time much-loved broadcaster Sue Barker will be presenting its coverage ahead of her retirement. The free-to-air terrestrial channel will once again be showing every key match across its various channels and platforms, including BBC One, BBC Two and its Red Button service. To watch the BBC’s coverage you should have a valid UK TV licence, and you can watch all the action online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), its streaming platform, available on plenty of devices, including:

Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for any of the action from this year’s tournament, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, 9Now and ESPN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Coverage of this year’s tournament in the US is being split between ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. All key games are set to air on ESPN, while ABC has “partial” rights to air middle weekend matches. If you already have access to ESPN via your cable subscription then you're all set and can watch the action from SW19 - just log-in with details of your cable provider. Play is set to start most days at 6am ET / 3am PT. For real tennis aficionados, streaming service ESPN Plus will be offering comprehensive overage from all of the All England Club’s courts during the tournament, including all doubles matches, plus Boys’ and Girls’, Legends and Wheelchair matches. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year.

Another option for those that don't have cable is streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) with its Sling Orange plan, only $10 for your first month (opens in new tab), including ABC and ESPN channels, as well as 30 other sports and family channels.

Alternatively, get FuboTV (opens in new tab) which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN ABC. New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab). After the trial ends, the service will set you back $699.99 a month for 120 channels.

(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 anywhere else in the world

Regardless of which part of the world you're tuning in from, there's a Wimbledon 2022 live stream for you that'll let you catch every serve, smash and volley.

Canadian tennis fans can watch all the action via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both networks will let you watch matches online too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

TSN Direct streaming service is priced at $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month, while TVA Sports Direct is also perfect for cord-cutting Canadians, costing just $19.99 a month.

If you're in Australia, there’s even better news as you’ll be able to watch without spending a cent. You can watch all the key action from the All England Club live via Channel 9 (opens in new tab) and 9Gem (opens in new tab), which are free to watch.

That means you can also fire up a Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use too.

If Channel 9’s coverage doesn’t provide enough grass Court action for you, then you might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.

Play from Wimbledon typically starts at 8pm AEST each evening, extending well into the early hours.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.