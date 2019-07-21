How to live stream Open Championship 2019 golf from anywhere on Earth

The triumphant return to Northern Ireland for the 148th Open Championship finishes today with what's looking like a nail-biting finale at Royal Portrush. Any one of a number of players can take the victory at the fourth and final golf major of 2019 this afternoon. And you're in the right place to find out your options of how to live stream Open golf coverage.

If you're a golf fan then you won't need us to tell you that it's the world's oldest golf major and that every player at Royal Portrush this week is desperate to lift the famous Claret Jug as the overall winner at the end of Sunday.

The likes of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, failed to make the cut, proving what a challenging course this has turned out to be. But that hasn't stopped some extraordinary scoring with Irishman Shane Lowry shooting an incredible 63 yesterday to take a four shot cushion in to the last 18. The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and world number one Brooks Koepka are all hoping to make Lowry's life as difficult as possible down the final stretch today.

The players are already out on the Dunluce Links championship course with the last pair teeing off at 1.47pm - so the exciting climax will be in the late afternoon.

And if you want to tune in to the coverage of this epic finale (and we can't quite imagine why you wouldn't) then read on to discover how to get a 2019 Open live stream.

How to watch the Open Championship in the UK

The Open Championship is no longer shown on free-to-air television, so you'll need to have access to Sky Sports in order to watch the conclusion of the golf. That also means the Sky Go app if you need to watch on your laptop, tablet or mobile. Not got Sky? No worries - you can pay £8.99 for a Now TV Day Pass and watch all the action as it happens. That said, going for a Month Pass for £34 is far better value as it gives you access to all the Sky Sports channels for the equivalent of around a pound per day.

How to watch a 2019 Open live stream from abroad

If you find yourself outside the UK this weekend but still want to grab that Sky or Now stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is software that allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan and 49% off the normal price. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to your Sky or Now TV app to pick up the live stream.

How to get a FREE Open live stream in the UK

If you just want to watch the Open Championship for free (and we can absolutely understand why you think you should), then there is a way. But it's not ideal.

TheOpen.com is showing free live coverage of every round. But (and this is a big but), it's only able to show action from featured groups and holes. The holes are just 5, 6 and 7, so no good for the crucial closing stages. And with so much TV money at stake, don't bank on the featured groups being any that are fighting it out for the Claret Jug this afternoon.

Where else has a 2019 Open live stream around the world?

As one of the four major golf tournaments, the Open Championship is of course being broadcast around the globe. Unfortunately, just like in the UK, nobody appears to be showing it free of charge.

If you're happy to subscribe to certain paid-for services and cable options elsewhere, we can tell you who else is broadcasting the golf in your corner of the world. You may still get lucky, as there are at least free trials available in the likes of the US and Australia.

Watch the British Open golf in the US

NBC is the official Open Championship golf broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Hulu, Fubo, PS Vue and Sling TV all offering shorter subscription services (and, crucially, free trials) if you don't want to commit to cable.

Watch the British Open golf in Canada

It's TSN in Canada if you want the local coverage of the golf. That means you'll need cable to watch.

Watch the British Open golf in Australia

Can Cameron Smith claim an unexpected victory and be the first Australian Open champion in over 25 years? There's no free option to stream the Open live Down Under, so it's your choice of a Fox Sports subscription or the emerging over-the-top service Kayo Sports, that starts from $25 per month.

Image credit: Warren Little/R&A/R&A via Getty Images