This is a big weekend for UFC fans with not one but two title fights as a host of champion fighters enter the octagon. The main event will see Oliveira and Makhachev clash over the lightweight championship crown, while Aljamain Sterling will be attempting to defend his bantamweight title against TJ Dillashaw. Read our guide on how to live stream Oliveira vs Makhachev online and watch UFC 280 from anywhere.

This will be an important fight for Oliveira. Back in May he was set to make his second title defence against Justin Gaethje, but when he weighed in over the limit, he was stripped off his title, leaving the belt vacant of a champion.

Can the number one pound for pound fighter hold his position, or will Makhachev get the better of him? It will be a close match, and one you won't want to miss.

But it's not just the title fights that make this event worth tuning in for this weekend, Petr Yan will be facing Sean O'Malley, once again rocking a haircut that looks like he's caught up in a Skittles campaign.

Will Makhachev see his second ever defeat or can he overpower Oliveira for the title position? And can Dillashaw reclaim his title position? Find out this weekend with a live stream of UFC 280 with all of the streaming options listed below.

The UFC 280 event will be hosted at the Ethiad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 22. For the big main card event between Oliveria and Makhachev, you'll be able to watch from 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 5am AEDT (Sunday).

As for the Prelims, these will begin 4 hours before the main card. That's going to be a long night, especially for those in Australia with the main card beginning early in the morning on Sunday.

Live stream Oliveira vs Makhachev at UFC 280 from abroad

If you plan an unfortunately timed holiday that is eating into your UFC time this weekend don't worry, you can still watch Oliveira vs Makhachev as if you were still sat at home.

To get around the geo-blocks that you'll be facing abroad, you can simply use one of the best VPNs, allowing you to catch all of the UFC 280 action without any issue.

A streaming VPN lets you change your IP address to look like you're back home in your country. This will mean you can still tune into your local UFC streaming provider with no problems, wherever you are in the world.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers (opens in new tab) with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, it's ability to unlock geo-restricted content and take us ring-side to some of the most brutal UFC fights. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a jab and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream UFC 280 (opens in new tab)

How to live stream Oliveira vs Makhachev at UFC 280 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watching the UFC 280 main event in the UK is easy. The fight will be available via the BT Box Office (opens in new tab) with the fight starting at an unusually social 7pm BST. However, the event isn't part of a BT Sport package so even subscribers will have to fork out for this one. The main card will cost you £19.95. If you normally reside in the UK but will be out of the country, you can still catch the fight via the BT Box Office. Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to catch all of the action.

How to live stream Oliveira vs Makhachev at UFC 280 in the US

(opens in new tab) For those in the States, there is only one option for watching UFC 280 and that is ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). This won't be a surprise at all as the streaming service has dominated American UFC coverage. If you haven't signed up before, you can simply buy a UFC bundle. This will include access to the big Oliveira vs Makhachev fight, as well as a year's worth of ESPN Plus TV, all for just $89.98. If you decide to skip out on the annual pass, the price does drop a little bit, only costing you $69.99 for the PPV. There is a third option though. You can also sign up for a streaming package that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, all for just $13.99 a month.

Where you can live stream Oliveira vs Makhachev at UFC 280 anywhere else in the world

For the rest of the world, there are plenty of other streaming opportunities available for UFC 280.

Those in Canada can catch both the Early Prelims and Main Card via a UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab) , or you can pay $64.99 to purchase the PPV from Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink.

Moving over to Australia, the main card is available to purchase from either Foxtel (opens in new tab) or Kayo (opens in new tab) for $59.95. Like Canadian viewers, you can also watch the action (including the Prelims) with a UFC Fight Pass.

New Zealanders can live stream UFC 280 with the help of Sky Arena (opens in new tab), paying a one-off charge of $39.95 for this Sky TV PPV station. Or, the other option is... yep, you guessed it, a UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev live stream at UFC 280 using a VPN

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Oliveira vs Makhachev as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.