How to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland free from anywhere in the Rugby World Cup 2019

Two of rugby's most passionately supported nations clash in the Rugby World Cup today, with Ireland trying to defy the All Blacks' mission to claim their third straight Web Ellis Cup. Frankly, this unmissable match could go either way – follow this New Zealand vs Ireland live stream guide to make sure you see every minute, regardless of where in the world you are.

There isn't much to be said about the All Blacks that hasn't already been said. The awesome powerhouse of a rugby nation are the World Cup's most successful side and are in hot pursuit of an unheralded three straight titles. After overcoming South Africa on the opening weekend, they ran up cricket scores against Canada and Namibia before Typhoon Hagibis prevented their game with Italy. That means their assortment of superstars including Beauden Barrett, Kieran Read, Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick have had a full two weeks rest for this one.

Ireland would do well to turn their attention away from those thoughts, and on the videos of their two recent victories over the All Blacks – the last less than a year ago in Dublin the last time the two sides met. Japan hasn't been plain sailing for them and they fell to a shock defeat to the hosts, but Johnny Sexton remains one of the world's best players and the likes of Conor Murray, Rob Kearney, Robbie Henshaw and CJ Stander are all undeniably world class, too.

At the risk of repeating ourselves, you do not want to miss this game of rugby. 11.15am WET/BST is when kick-off time will be beamed in from Tokyo and we'll give you all the information you need to live stream New Zealand vs Ireland in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals.

Live stream Ireland vs New Zealand online for FREE in the UK

ITV in the UK and RTÉ in Ireland are your free-to-air destinations (on TV and online) for this showdown with the All Blacks. In both cases, coverage rolls on immediately after the England vs Australia quarter with kick-off set for 11.15am. ITV Hub and RTÉ Player are the respective apps you should download if you plan to watch on your smartphone or tablet.

How to watch a Rugby World Cup live stream anywhere else in the world

If you've ever before tried to watch domestic television online when abroad, you'll already know about geo-blocking. Broadcasters only let you watch if you're in your home country, which means you need to get a bit creative if you're away on holiday or business and want to watch the ITV or RTÉ coverage today.

Instead, you can use a VPN – or Virtual Private Network – which allows you to change the IP address of your laptop or mobile to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. Thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use, we'd recommend ExpressVPN as our first choice. Indeed, we like it so much, we gave it a coveted T3 Award!

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and let's you watch on five devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 49% off and 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to either of the ITV Hub or (our preferred choice) TVPlayer.com from 11.15am WET/BST / 10.15pm NZT / 6.15am ET / 3.15am PT in time to live stream the match.

How to watch the All Blacks game in NZ for free

Unlike in the UK and Ireland, you have to wait an hour after kick-off if you want to watch the game live and absolutely free in New Zealand. That's when TVNZ will finally broadcast it - sorry to be the bearers of bad news!

Whether you're a native or an expat, you probably know by now that Spark Sport has had the rights to stream live most matches in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. It costs $24.99 for this match only, or the full Tournament Pass is $89.99.

Where else has a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream?

The Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan is being shown pretty much all around the world - although you do have to pay to view in most places. If you find yourself in Australia, the US or Canada today, then here's the info you need:

Watch the rugby in Australia

Want to see how the All Blacks and Ireland get on from Down Under? We're afraid you'll have to pay for the privilege as the only way to see it is on either Fox Sports or via the Kayo Sports streaming service at 8.15pm AEST.

Watch the rugby in the US

NBC is the official Rugby World Cup broadcaster in the US and you'll need to subscribe to NBC Sports Gold's Rugby World Cup Pass for the most extensive live coverage without any commercial breaks. It's $89.99 for the entire tournament or $34.99 per game. Prepare for an early start though, as kick-off is 3.15am ET / 12.15am PT.

Watch the rugby in Canada

It's TSN in Canada if you want the local coverage of the England vs Australia match. That means you'll need cable to watch.

Ideal if you're in one of those countries, but there's no need to worry if you're abroad and still want to watch your domestic Rugby World Cup live stream. Cast your eyes upward to learn how to watch the showdown as it happens with a VPN.