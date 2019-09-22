How to live stream England vs Tonga for free and from anywhere in the Rugby World Cup

After four years of waiting since that disappointing Rugby World Cup on home turf, England have swaggered into Japan with huge expectations once again – it all starts this morning against perennial underdogs Tonga. ITV will be showing the match in its entirety as it happens and you can get an England vs Tonga live stream from anywhere on Earth by following this guide.

The question on every rugby pundit's lips is whether this England squad is as good as the one that won the Webb Ellis Cup for the only time in the nation's history back in 2003. Today we'll get our first look at how well they're gelling. Captain Owen Farrell may not have the sheer physical size of Martin Johnson, but he certainly has the same amount of heart. If he can keep his tackling legal, his skill and leadership will be key to England's success.

So many of England's recent victories have been down to the work in the forwards, and they'll have to be at their best against Tonga in this opener (and beyond!). Maro Itoje is a future England captain in the waiting and will want to impress in his Rugby World Cup debut. Talented Jamie George has finally been installed as the first choice hooker, while Kyle Sinckler provides the carrying power.

But what of Tonga? We won't profess to be experts in the intricacies of Pacific Island rugby, but their squad does boast some key Premiership talent such as experienced Newcastle Falcons scrum-half Sonatane Takulua, Leicester Tigers flanker Sione Kalamafoni and their captain Siale Piutau who plays his rugby at Bristol.

11.15am BST is the time you need to be in front of your TV, laptop or mobile device and ready to watch Eng;and take on Tonga at the Sapporo Dome. So read on to discover how to get an England vs Tonga live stream for free – it doesn't even matter where in the world you happen to be.

Live stream England vs Tonga online for FREE in the UK

ITV is your destination of choice if you're in the UK and wanting to settle down for a Sunday morning of international rugby. The coverage for this game starts at 10.45am BST Sunday morning on ITV (immediately after the Ireland vs Scotland game), with kick-off due at 11.15am. If you want to watch online rather than on TV then get straight over to the ITV Hub, which will also be showing the action. You can download the hub app to your Android or iOS mobile or tablet as well. And there are also hub apps available for media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup from anywhere else in the world

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that ITV coverage, then you'll be initially out of luck as it will be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to either of the ITV Hub or (our preferred choice) TVPlayer.com from 11.15am BST / 6.15am ET / 3.15am PT / 8.15pm AEST in time to live stream the match.

Where else has an England vs Tonga live stream?

We can see why you'd want to watch the familiar old UK coverage while you're away on holiday or abroad on business, but the Rugby World Cup is of course being shown all over the world (albeit, not necessarily for free).

Specifically, we have listed the official broadcasters for the Australia, New Zealand, the US and Canada as follows:

Watch the rugby in Australia

Fancy finishing your rugby watching weekend seeing how England get on? We're afraid you'll have to pay for the privilege as the only way to see it is on either Fox Sports or via the Kayo Sports streaming service at 8.15pm AEST.

Watch the rugby in New Zealand

It seems like a travesty, but most of the Rugby World Cup isn't on free-to-air television in NZ. So you'll need a Spark Sport subscription to live stream England vs Tonga at 10.15pm. Pay $24.99 for this match only, but the full Tournament Pass at $89.99 is way better value if you know you'll want to watch more.

Watch the rugby in the US

NBC is the official Rugby World Cup broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Fubo and Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. You'll need to subscribe to NBC Sports Gold's Rugby World Cup Pass for the most extensive live coverage without any commercial breaks. It's $199.99 for the entire tournament or $29.99 per game. Prepare for an early start though, as kick-off is 6.15am ET / 3.15pm PT.

Watch the rugby in Canada

It's TSN in Canada if you want the local coverage of the England vs Tonga match. That means you'll need cable to watch.

Ideal if you're in one of those countries, but there's no need to worry if you're abroad and still want to watch your domestic Rugby World Cup live stream. Cast your eyes upward to learn how to watch the showdown as it happens with a VPN.