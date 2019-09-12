Hotel Chocolat sale: get 15% off a huge selection TODAY ONLY

Listen up, chocolate fans, because we have a Thursday deal to get your tastebuds tingling but – like the finest chocolate – this is going to be gone in no time.

For TODAY ONLY, Amazon is offering 15% off 30 Hotel Chocolat products. Yes, that means you have until midnight on Thursday 12 September to take advantage of these sweet, sweet offers so you need to act fast.

In the Hotel Chocolat sale, there's dark chocolate, milk chocolate, pink champagne truffles, chocolate nuts and loads more, and you can choose between boxes of chocolates or gift hampers if you want to get your Christmas shopping done early.

I've listed a few of the deals below but it's worth checking out the entire selection before the sale ends at midnight. Prices start at just £6.79 and go up to a very reasonable £33.99 for a large chocolate hamper.

The Serious Dark Fix Sleekster | RRP: £22.95 | Now: £19.49 | Save: £3.46 (15%)

"The ultimate in brooding dark pralines, caramels and truffles," according to Hotel Chocolat. 30 cocoa-rich recipes. Includes 70 percent Dark Cocoa Nib Nano Slab, 70 percent Dark fruit and nut, Gin truffle, Going nuts, Marzipan selector, Chilly selector, Praline 80 percent, Ruby port truffle, Hazelnut and ginger, Dark dizzy praline and Gianduja bombe.View Deal

Baton Library Mellow Chocolate | RRP: £16.00 | Now: £13.59 | Save: £2.41 (15%)

45 solid batons of our Hotel Chocolat's signature 40 percent milk, caramel and white chocolate. We'd say this is the ideal box to keep on your desk at work but you might end up with a lot of visitors.View Deal

All Dark Gift Hamper Chocolate | RRP: £27.50 | Now: £23.39 | Save: £4.11 (15%)

For the connoisseur of dark chocolate (the best kind of chocolate). This hamper features 70 percent dark chocolate ginger puddles, mini hazelnut chocolate bacha, 80 percent fruit and nut slab selector, 70 percent dark chocolate slab selector, dark chocolate pocket selection and 70 percent with cocoa nibs Nano slab.

Exuberantly Fruity Sleekster | RRP: £22.95 | Now £19.49 | Save £3.46 (15%)

34 juicy recipes including Including Raspberry Pannacotta, Strawberry Cheesecake, Eton Mess, Blackcurrant Bombe and Orange Wafer, Strawberry, Lime Truffle, Mango Smoothie, Passion Fruit, Coconut, Lemon Cheesecake, Raspberry Smoothie and Apple Strudel. You might want to get two of these!View Deal