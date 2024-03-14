The Hot 100, in the latest issue of T3!

From see-through TV screens to sleep-tracking smart rings, we’ve got the most innovative and eye-catching new tech coming your way

The cover of T3 358, featuring the coverline 'Hot 100'.
(Image credit: Future)
By T3 Magazine
published

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you the ultimate countdown of every innovative gadget on the horizon, from gaming handhelds to next-generation jukeboxes.

Keen to plan for your next big tech upgrade? Make sure you check out our Hot 100 ranking, which covers all the most exciting tech and trends on the horizon, from ultra-short-throw projectors to double-jointed folding phones.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. We rate the OnePlus 12’s stunning screen and blistering performance, reveal how the AI revolution is making your gadgets smarter, profile Nothing’s more powerful and even more affordable Phone (2a) and so much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Hot 100 – the latest and greatest tech and trends that will change the world
  • OnePlus 12 reviewed – OnePlus’s new flagship phone is packed with future-proof tech
  • Trailblazing AI tech – from phones to pillows, these AI-driven gadgets are a real game-changer
  • Bose Ultra Open Earbuds rated – comfy buds that don’t plug up your lugs
  • Nothing Phone (2a) early verdict – Nothing’s latest is an instant style icon
  • KEF LSX II LT tested – boom shake-shake-shake the room with these compact, well-made speakers
  • The complete guide to portable projectors – how they’re making your movie night mobile
  • OnePlus Open rated – you may not unfold this foldable often because it’s so fantastic folded
  • DJI Mini 4 Pro reviewed – this lightweight drone is feature-packed and shoots fantastic 4K footage

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.

CATEGORIES
Technology
T3 Magazine

T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart.  You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more.  We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸