Highly-rated Cambridge Audio earbuds drop to lowest-ever price for Prime Day

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 deliver top-quality audio with a substantial discount

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 deal
Technically, Amazon Prime Day 2024 doesn't start until tomorrow, but the deals are well underway already, and those deals include a hefty discount on the highly rated Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 wireless earbuds.

These buds are now down to £139 from £169 – that's a drop of £30 (or 18%), and it means the headphones are now as cheap as they've ever been on Amazon, which just might be enough to tempt you into a purchase.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 wireless earbuds: was £169, now £139 at Amazon

These compact in-ear headphones bring a lot of appealing features along with them, besides the top-notch sound you'd expect from a Cambridge Audio device: think active noise-cancellation (ANC), wireless charging, and up to 52 hours of battery life (with the case).

Cambridge Audio says it's "obsessed with crafting products that make your music sound its best", and we can well believe it having listened to the Melomania M100. They produce audio that's astonishingly good considering how small these earbuds are, and they're nice and comfortable to wear too.

Our full Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review was full of praise for the headlines, describing them as "extremely persuasive mid-range earbuds" that outperform almost all of their rivals in terms of battery life – you get 10 hours per bud with ANC enabled, and up to 52 hours between charges if you include the case.

While other wireless earbuds might have the edge in terms of audio fidelity, you've got to factor in the price – which is now lower than ever, don't forget. Few options on the market are going to give you this much bang for your buck, and the prestigious brand name attached to the product means you can be sure about their quality.

Prices are constantly changing as Prime Day approaches, so our advice would be to snap these up as soon as you can, if they match your needs and your budget. You don't often get some of the best earbuds around on sale.

