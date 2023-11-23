Here's why you shouldn't buy a TV this Black Friday

Some of the biggest sale items among all of the Black Friday deals are TVs. From £150 Amazon Fire TVs through to giant 85-inch ULED models, there are TVs to suit every size and budget available. But is this really the time to be buying a new TV?

There's a reason that TVs are often discounted this time of year, and that's because the new ones are just around the corner. The 2024 models are normally announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, though might not hit the market till the summer.

That means that even if you bought the latest TV model available today, there could be a new, better version announced in just a few month's time. Of course, that's true with any product. There's always going to be a new model around the corner, and you have to jump sometime, otherwise you'll be waiting forever.

If you've had your current TV for more than a few years, any upgrade you make now will feel like a giant step up. The current range of OLED, ULED and QLED models produce a stunning image, with deep blacks, bright whites and a vast range of tones.

Next year's TVs are only likely to build on that. The move to 8K models is still very gradual, and it's likely to be a few years more until that resolution jump is necessary for most.

Sound is one area where ultra-thin TVs haven't delivered, so I suspect we will see improvements there. However, if you have a good sound bar, it won't really matter to you. I do hope we will see more models like the LG M3, which provides a separate control box that connects wirelessly to the screen, keeping the wires running up your wall to a minimum.

So ultimately, if you want the very latest technology from your TV, you are best off waiting until after the new announcements in January. However, if you're willing to accept being a generation behind, you can get some really good deals.

