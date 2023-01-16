Here's some Galaxy Watch deals to go with your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As many Samsung fans are aware, their big reveal event – Galaxy Unpacked 2023 (opens in new tab) – is just weeks away and with it the new Samsung Galaxy S23, as well as the new Samsung Galaxy Book, will be revealed.

If you're one of the many out there who have already reserved their Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder (opens in new tab), then you're probably already aware of just how impressive this thing will be. Especially when it's paired with one of Samsung's best smartwatches – either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Well there's some good news for those who don't have one of these stellar smartwatches yet. Best Buy is running a big sale on some Galaxy Watch 4 models that drop their prices down to some of the lowest points in months. Particularly, one deal that offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $199.99! (opens in new tab)

And while you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), there's some things to consider between the two models.

Since it offers essentially the same bevvy of features and support, including the same Wear OS 3.0 operating system, it can be hard to justify the additional $100 purchase on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Along with being the cheaper option if you're hoping to save some money, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab) offers quite a bit in comparison to it's successor.

You'll still get the same health tracking features and apps, along with the same phone support features including on-board notifications, answering calls, streaming music, and more, you'll just be getting hardware that's about a year old.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing, considering that the Galaxy Watch 4 already performs pretty darn well. You'll get a watch that runs just about as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab), only at a much cheaper price point.

That may serve you well, too, since the new Samsung Galaxy S23 will probably clock in at a starting price of somewhere around $800 for the entry-level model. And with a phone like this, you'll want to take full advantage of the companion smart features a Galaxy Watch can offer.

So our consideration on this deal, if you're cool with nabbing the last generation watch at a much better price point, jump on this offer today. It'll pair perfectly with the new Samsung Galaxy S23, and take full advantage of the smart features offered by it at an incredibly cheap price point.