Here's how to get two months of Apple TV+ for free, thanks to Selena Gomez

I'm a big fan of Apple TV+, but its seven-day free trial isn't really enough to truly appreciate the range of content it offers. So hurrah for Selina Gomez, who brings you not one week but two whole months of Apple TV+ for free if you sign up before 2 December. You don't need an Apple TV device to view it; the Apple TV+ app is available on many of the best TVs as well as on the best media streamers.

The trial offer is to promote Apple TV+'s new Selena Gomez documentary, but of course it also means you can access all the Apple TV+ content including the tremendous Severance and the gloriously daft Slow Horses. And unlike the new Netflix plan, it's ad-free.

See inside Selena Gomez's mind

I haven't seen Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me yet, but from the reviews it sounds rather like the infamous Radiohead documentary Meeting People Is Easy, which made it clear that the life of a pop star is much less fun than you might imagine. According to Apple, the documentary shows how "after years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness."

According to Rolling Stone, "any preliminary ideas that this might be a puff piece or vanity project are shattered five minutes in, when the mental anguish that caused Gomez to cancel her 2016 Revival tour early and check herself into a treatment facility is on full, painful, tearful display." Reviews suggest that it's a tough watch in places, and Gomez herself says she nearly didn't sign off on its release: "God's honest truth," she told RS, "a few weeks ago, I wasn't sure I could do it."

I'm very impressed by Apple TV+'s music documentaries so far. Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is absolutely gripping (and the songs are bangers, of course), Bruce Springsteen's A Letter To You makes it feel like you're in the studio with The Boss, and while Beastie Boys Story feels a bit like watching an Apple keynote it's still an absolute hoot with a stunning soundtrack. I'd definitely recommend you check out all three with your free trial.

Here's the link to the free two-month trial of Apple TV. (opens in new tab) You've got until 2 December to redeem the code.