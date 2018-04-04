Here’s how Apple's next iPhones, iPads and Macs will work even more seamlessly together

Apple is apparently planning to manufacture its own chips across iPhones, iPads, Macs and Watch devices in order to help create a seamless system. Yup, that could mean no more Intel in the picture.

According to sources of Bloomberg we can expect the new chips, code named Kalamata, to arrive across Apple devices. This will allow Apple devices to “work more similarly” which could mean a more unified software that combines iOS and MacOS more seamlessly.

Apple has already been rumoured to be releasing new Macs with its own chips. This would mean a big loss for Intel business but for Apple could result in a more efficient system for integrating hardware and software.

All that could mean better battery life, faster updates and more secure systems across Apple devices.

The sources say Apple is working on a new software platform, called Marzipan, which will allow users to run iPhone and iPad apps on Macs.

This is what Apple is good at, running a closed hardware system that allows it to offer top quality software. By combining that across its hardware the result should be an even easier experience which is another thing that people keep coming back to Apple for.