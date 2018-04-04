Here’s how Apple's next iPhones, iPads and Macs will work even more seamlessly together

Apple continuity is about to reach a whole new level

Apple MacBook concept

By

Apple is apparently planning to manufacture its own chips across iPhones, iPads, Macs and Watch devices in order to help create a seamless system. Yup, that could mean no more Intel in the picture.

According to sources of Bloomberg we can expect the new chips, code named Kalamata, to arrive across Apple devices. This will allow Apple devices to “work more similarly” which could mean a more unified software that combines iOS and MacOS more seamlessly.

Apple has already been rumoured to be releasing new Macs with its own chips. This would mean a big loss for Intel business but for Apple could result in a more efficient system for integrating hardware and software. 

All that could mean better battery life, faster updates and more secure systems across Apple devices.

The sources say Apple is working on a new software platform, called Marzipan, which will allow users to run iPhone and iPad apps on Macs. 

This is what Apple is good at, running a closed hardware system that allows it to offer top quality software. By combining that across its hardware the result should be an even easier experience which is another thing that people keep coming back to Apple for.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.