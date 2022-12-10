Here's almost everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Fold

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're hankering after a pure Android folding phone than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the upcoming Google Pixel Fold fits the bill – and thanks to the latest leaks and renders, we've got a better picture of Google's first foldable than ever before.

The image above is a render via Onleaks (opens in new tab) and Howtoisolve.com (opens in new tab) showing the design alongside some detailed specs. You're looking at (roughly) a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch cover display and external dimensions of 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm unfolded, or 8.3mm if you include the rear camera bump.

What to expect from the Google Pixel Fold

According to the latest set of leaks there will be two colour options, silver and black, and there's no 3.5mm jack port for headphones. There's a SIM tray at the bottom edge of the external screen and the USB-C port in the same location on the other half of the phone. We've previously heard that the Pixel Fold will have the same Tensor 2 chip as the Pixel 7 Pro.

The leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold will have various storage options, 128GB of RAM, and a price tag of $1,799. That's the same as the launch price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and when the Pixel Fold launches – which we're expecting to be in May 2023 – Samsung will be well on the way to launching the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

I'm a bit concerned by that rumoured price tag, I must admit. We've already learnt that the Pixel Fold isn't as powerful as the Samsung rival, which is typically available for a fair bit less than its launch price, and I'm struggling to see what would make this a better buy than a Samsung if at launch it's more expensive and less powerful. Perhaps Google has something fantastic folded away up its sleeve. Given how leaky this product has been so far, if it has then it won't be long before we find out.