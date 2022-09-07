HBOMax takes 40% off annual plans. Looks like it's time to sign up!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you haven't cut the cord yet, or are just looking for ways to cut down on your streaming bills, then HBOMax has got an offer that's right up your alley. While it is one of the higher-priced streaming services at their standard rates, this limited time deal offers their ad-based and ad-free plans at prices comparable to Paramount+.

Offering a massive 40% off their annual plans (opens in new tab), HBOMax is essentially at it's cheapest price yet with prices comparable to a monthly bill of just $6/month for the ad-based plan and only $9/month for the ad-free one. That's a hefty chunk of cash your saving in comparison to their standard rates, and offers viewers a chance to check out HBOMax and all its glory at a very fair price.

Save 40% on HBOMax annual plans for a limited time (Offer ends Oct 31, 2022) (opens in new tab)

With a very impressive catalog of TV shows, movies, and more, HBOMax (opens in new tab) includes its fair share of blockbuster recent releases as well as classic TV shows.

It features all of the DC movies including Man of Steel, Aquaman, and of course the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The last of which is leagues better than what was released in theaters, offering much more depth and background into what played out. It also features the ever popular Game of Thrones and it's follow up spin-off, House of the Dragon.

Awhile ago, I wrote about how Paramount Plus is the best streaming service for saving money (opens in new tab), but thanks to this deal from HBOMax it's a no brainer that both Paramount+ and HBOMax are now at their most affordable and enticing prices since launch. I'd venture to say it's quite possibly one of the best streaming service deals (opens in new tab) available right now as well, with a 40% savings offering an incredible value for the platform.

Besides, would you rather wait this out and pay full price at $9.99/month and $14.99/month or actually save some money on one of the most expensive streaming services out there?

