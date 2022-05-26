The Gymshark Summer Sale has up to 60% off – here’s what you should buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As we approach the summer months, it’s the season of sales, and fitness apparel and activewear company, Gymshark (opens in new tab) is kicking it off with up to 60% off sitewide for both men and women.

This huge flash sale is the perfect time to stock up on some new and stylish gym clothes, equipment and accessories from Gymshark. With up to 60% off, this sale is almost as big as the Gymshark Black Friday sale 2021 so if you can’t wait until November, pick up some premium activewear now.

Shop the Gymshark women’s sale (opens in new tab)

Shop the Gymshark men’s sale (opens in new tab)

With summer coming up, more and more people are hitting the gym to get ‘beach body ready’. If you’re trying to get toned or you just want some attractive workout clothes, the Gymshark sale has got it all for you to start feeling fitter and healthier.

With so much to choose from in this sale, we thought we’d give you some ideas on what to shop and the best deals you can find. Gymshark is best known for its leggings (opens in new tab), especially its training and seamless products and the sale is full of discounted leggings and bottoms, including joggers and shorts.

T-shirts, vests, sports bras and crop tops are all popular from Gymshark so if you need some basics, there are plenty of styles, colours and patterns to choose from. If you’re a passionate runner or love to weightlift, you can shop Gymshark by activity and find the best gym clothes for running, lifting, bodybuilding, functional fitness and rest days.

There’s something for everyone in the Gymshark sale (opens in new tab) and here are some of the best deals you can find in the sale right now.

The best deals from the Gymshark sale

(opens in new tab) Fit Seamless Sports Bra: was £25, now £12.50 (50%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Gymshark sports bras are incredibly supportive, comfortable and stylish, and the Fit Seamless Sports Bra is no exception. It offers a great range of movement and is made of a lightweight high-stretch material with a Gymshark logo underband. Available in black, charcoal, navy and green colours.

(opens in new tab) Vision Long Sleeve Crop Top: was £30, now £12 (60%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

The Vision Long Sleeve Crop Top is super flattering on the body and has an attractive logo print all over the front, back and arms. The fabric is sweat-wicking and breathable so it keeps you warm yet cool at the same time. Available in black and green.

(opens in new tab) Training Leggings: was £30, now £15 (50%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

The Gymshark Training Leggings are some of the best leggings for almost any exercise. They’re flattering, fit every curve of the body and are less likely to slip down or ride up with its high waist band. They’re also very squat proof and great for running and lifting. Available in grey, green and burgundy colours.

(opens in new tab) Pippa Training Joggers: was £25, now £7.50 (70%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

One of the biggest discounts from the Gymshark sale is on the Pippa Training Joggers. These jogging bottoms can be used for exercising in the gym or worn casually around the house. The high waist fit – complete with a draw cord – is comfortable, versatile and fits all body types. Available in black, pink and burgundy colours.

(opens in new tab) Puffer Jacket: was £60, now £30 (50%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

To put over the top of your gym wear or everyday clothes, this Gymshark Puffer Jacket is water repellent and is good to wear in the rain, wind and other temperatures and conditions. It has a high neck, full zip and multiple pockets which makes it the perfect top-layer on top of any outfit. Available in black and green.

(opens in new tab) Arrival Marl T-Shirt: was £20, now £14 (30%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

The Arrival Marl T-Shirt is one of the best basic gym tees to have in your activewear collection. It’s lightweight, sweat-wicking and comes in a variety of colours, so get one of each colour for a full gym wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) Speed Tank: was £30, now £15 (50%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

The Gymshark Speed Tank is designed to move with you, whether you’re running, lifting or taking part in any activity. It uses heat and sweat-mapping technology to keep you cool and working out to your best. Available in teal and charcoal.

(opens in new tab) Apollo Hoodie: was £40, now £28 (30%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

Everyone needs a good hoodie and the Apollo Hoodie is a great one to chuck on over any outfit. The hoodie has the signature Gymshark logo on the chest and has a pouch pocket, fleece back and draw cord hood to make it cosy and keep it fitting well. Available in black, grey and navy colours.

(opens in new tab) Essential 7” Shorts: was £25, now £17.50 (30%) at Gymshark (opens in new tab)

The Essential Shorts from Gymshark are extremely functional, durable and are made of long-lasting material. They’re a soft fabric and are best for rest days and chilling out in, but they’ve got a lot of give and stretch for gym sessions. Available in grey and dark green.