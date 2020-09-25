Grab Apple's iPhone SE (128GB) with 5GB data for just £23/month right now

Earlier this year, Apple answered the prayers of everyone who thinks the iPhone XR and 11s are too big, which, in many ways, they are. The iPhone SE has the same body as the iPhone 8, complete with home button, but with new, powerful internals. Right now, you can grab an SE with 5GB data on EE for one of the best prices we've seen.

Due to its compact size, the iPhone SE is probably the best phone for most people. The 4.7-inch display isn't as big and impressive as the all-display iPhone 11, but it does get the job done and retains the same crisp quality from the iPhone 8. Inside is where things get interesting: Apple has included its A13 chip, the same one as the iPhone 11, meaning this is as up to date as can be.

Elsewhere, the SE has a great camera (although, admittedly, not as good as the larger iPhones), oodles of storage, premium build quality, choice of funky colours, all-day battery life, and a lot more besides. It's the real deal iPhone, just smaller.

The contract on offer from EE is compelling, too, with 5GB of data, enough for most people especially as we're all at home most of the time now anyway, and a lower upfront price due to a deal provided to T3, saving you almost £55 today. If you've been waiting to upgrade, now is the perfect moment.

Apple iPhone SE (128GB) | EE | 24 months | 5GB data | £100 £44.99 upfront with TR55 code | £23/month from AffordableMobiles.co.uk

Most people don't have a need for tens of gigabytes of data every month and so plans that offer less for less are very attractive, plus you can save £55 on the upfront cost with our code today. View Deal

So, if you're looking to swap out your old iPhone for a new one but don't want to have a giant display, or are making the switch from another platform, the SE is a very cool little phone, pairing a smaller body with 2020's internals.