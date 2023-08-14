Google Pixel Watch 2 suddenly sounds more appealing after strap options leak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It feels like only yesterday the Google Pixel Watch was unveiled. Marking the first ever Pixel-branded wearable, the device was a hit, offering users another option for their health and lifestyle tracking needs.

Now, the Google Pixel Watch 2 appears to be an imminent arrival. And, thanks to a recent FCC listing, we know a little more about some of the strap options which will be available on the new smartwatch.

Four options were listed in the report. The first is a plastic active strap – no surprises there, really. That's likely to be similar, if not identical, to the silicone options found on the original device.

The other three are a little more interesting. We have a metal link strap, which is likely to be similar to the one available with the original. There's also a metal mesh strap and a metal slim strap.

The mesh is likely to be a Milanese bracelet. That was touted with the release of the original watch, but went missing from the Google Store and never re-emerged. There's no clear reason why that happened, but at least it appears to be back this time.

What's most interesting, though, is the metal slim strap. That appears to be an entirely new offering. We don't know anything about it, but we could infer from the name that it's going to use smaller links, which should help out with comfort and weight.

That could be a winning formula. I recently tested the Huawei Watch 4 Pro, which uses a bracelet with slim links. It was incredibly comfortable, and made for a really enjoyable wearing experience.

We shouldn't have long to wait for more information. Many have suggested that the Pixel Watch 2 will debut around October, alongside the Google Pixel 8 range. That would make sense based on when the original was launched. The fact that the device is going through certification as we speak would also give credence to that.

It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for other information over the coming weeks and months, too. As the release draws nearer, it's likely to garner a lot more attention, which could see more crucial information leak out.