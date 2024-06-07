Google Pixel Watch 2 suddenly drops to its lowest price yet in Amazon sale

When it comes to a discussion about the best smartwatches on the market at the moment, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is likely to come up sooner rather than later – and this impressive WearOS watch is now at the lowest price in its history over on Amazon.

View the Google Pixel Watch 2 deal here

Of course, we've done the necessary checking at CamelCamelCamel, making sure that the Pixel Watch 2 hasn't ever been cheaper: it can now be yours for $289.99 rather than the original asking price of $349.99 (that's 17% off), so there's never been a better time to pick it up.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349.99, now $289.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 2 is packed with functions and features: it'll do everything from show your smartphone notifications to track your workouts, and it comes with 24-hour battery life and a bright, sharp AMOLED display, as well as 32GB of storage.

You don't have to get very far down our Google Pixel Watch 2 review to realize that we like this smartwatch a lot. The lighter housing and the heart rate sensor came in for particular praise, with an "on point" form-factor and a WearOS user interface that's straightforward to use.

There are numerous health and fitness features to take note of here, including the ability to track stress and take ECG readings. We also like the safety check feature, which alerts chosen contacts to your current location if you don't check in at a certain time, and the fall detection capabilities.

Of course it works great as a smartwatch, meaning you don't have to take your phone out of your pocket and unlock it quite so often. It works perfectly with Google apps, so it's an ideal pick if you're heavily invested in the Google ecosystem and own, say, a Google Pixel 8 Pro.

This $60 discount applies to the Wi-Fi version of the smartwatch, and applies to several of the band colors (though not all of them, so double-check before buying). It's fair to say there's never been a better time to pick up a Google Pixel Watch 2 and upgrade the gadget sitting on your wrist.