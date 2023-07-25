Google Pixel Watch 2 could get a wearability upgrade – but at what cost?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel Watch launched late last year, marking the first smartwatch product in the Pixel range. It's been a relative success, earning fans for its sleek design and how well Wear OS operates on the device.

Now, talk has turned to its successor – the Google Pixel Watch 2. That's expected to launch later this year, alongside Google's new Android phone range.

Rumours have been a little thin on the ground so far. But now, leaks suggest that the wearable will be lighter than its predecessor. According to 9to5Google, the next version will use aluminium instead of stainless steel for the case material. That should bring a weight reduction from the 36g on the original.

On its own, that's a neat upgrade for the device. It should make it even more comfortable to wear – perfect for those using the device for fitness pursuits who don't want to have an anchor on their wrist.

It's not all plain sailing, though. While aluminium is lighter, it's also more susceptible to scratches. It's part of the reason why luxury watches tend to steer clear of it in favour of materials like titanium. In reality, that means your shiny new watch might not stay looking shiny or new for too long.

There's another potential negative in the news, too. Given the lighter weight rating, it's possible that the battery capacity for the new model won't be drastically different. If it proves true, that would be a shame.

While the Pixel Watch is relatively strong, its battery life leaves a lot to be desired. It matches up to competitors like the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, offering around a full day between charges.

That's fine, but it's certainly nothing to write home about. I recently swapped my Apple Watch for a Garmin and the difference is astounding. I can easily get a week of very heavy usage from it, with more regular use lasting around a month.

It would be nice to see one of the major brands launch a watch which could do something similar. But, for now at least, the Pixel Watch 2 might not be that launch.