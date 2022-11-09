Google Pixel phones just got their November Android software update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On the first Monday of every month, Google rolls out its security updates for its Pixel Android phones including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

And this month is no exception, with Google's latest Android security update going live yesterday. And it's highly recommended for phones from the Pixel 4a onwards, so be sure to grab it if you're a Pixel user.

As ever Google has published full details of what's in the update, which you'll find on the Pixel Phone Help site (opens in new tab). But the short version is that in addition to solving some security issues it also fixes some battery and charging issues, solves an occasional display flicker problem and makes the Photos app less crashy.

What's coming next for Google Pixel phones?

If you're a little underwhelmed by the update, don't be: more fun stuff is coming very soon. December should see the final release of Android 13 QPR1, which is currently in open beta testing, and it's also when the next Pixel Feature Drop is due.

Pixel Feature Drops are Pixel-specific updates that bring new features, and during the most recent Made By Google event we were promised that the next 2022 Pixel Feature Drop would a new, free VPN for Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro users. We're also expecting some Pixel 7 features to become available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, such as spatial audio for the Pixel Buds Pro.

For now, though, think of the latest Pixel update as a bit of essential housekeeping. It's rolling out now and should reach you within the next week depending on the model of Pixel you have and which carrier you're with.