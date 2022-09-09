Google Pixel owners just got a crucial Android 13 software update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a Google Pixel owner you're going to want to install the latest Android 13 update, which is rolling out today.

According to Google (opens in new tab), "All supported Pixel devices running Android 13 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Pixel 6a devices will receive the update later this month."

The update will fix issues on the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 5a 5G, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and one of the issues is a biggie: the update will fix the battery drain that's plagued many handsets, which has been blamed on launcher activities happening in the background when they shouldn’t. And it'll solve another issue that's prevented some Pixel phones from charging properly.

More Pixels, more problems

The charging bug first emerged back in August, with some Pixel users reporting that the wireless charging on their phones had suddenly stopped working. Some users did find ways around it, for example by hard rebooting the device and pairing the phone to the Pixel Stand again, but nobody found a solution that worked reliably and permanently. So the Android update is particularly good news for those users as it appears to have found a proper fix.

The other issues in the patch are comparatively minor. There's a fingerprint recognition bug, now squashed, that enabled some users to unlock the phone with an unregistered fingerprint. And the update also makes some minor tweaks to the user interfaces and fixes an occasional Bluetooth issue that prevented some accessories from connecting to Pixel phones.

All of these issues are Pixel-specific, but the September Android update also includes a further 51 fixes that apply to Android phones generally. Those users should get the update before the end of this month.