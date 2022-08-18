Get Android 13 on your Google Pixel today – here's how

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Android 13 is coming out of beta and that means Google Pixel phone owners can now download the new OS onto their phone.

And Android 13 is a very worthwhile upgrade with better privacy controls, Bluetooth LE audio, more customisation and lots of improvements sprinkled throughout the OS.

If you have one of the best Android phones but it isn’t a Pixel, you’ll have to wait a bit longer: Android updates are handled via your phone manufacturer and phones from Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, OnePlus, Sony, Xiaomi and others will get the Android 13 update later this year.

But if you have any Google Pixel phone from the Pixel 4 up to the Pixel 6 then you've just got a brand new OS to play with, as well as a load of new features.

(Image credit: Google)

Why Android 13 is worth having

Google has posted a useful guide (opens in new tab) to what’s new in Android 13. A lot of the highlights are visual, such as the improved Material You customisation, but there are some more practical changes too including better smart home controls, more granular photo and video sharing, improved control over notifications and much more integration between your different devices.

If you’ve got a pair of the best wireless earbuds you’ll like the arrival of system-wide support for Spatial Audio too, and the Bluetooth LE audio makes it easy to broadcast media to multiple devices while also improving audio quality.

We’re at a point where OS updates tend to be evolutionary rather than dramatically different, but that’s no bad thing: Android 12 is pretty great and Android 13 makes your phone even more personal.