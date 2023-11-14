Google Pixel 8 users just got a brilliant free photography upgrade

When it comes to the best Android phones on the market, users are positively spoilt for choice. There are a host of different models from different manufacturers, each with their own unique features and selling points.

One of the most popular right now is the Google Pixel 8 range. Those devices are the only ones manufactured by Google, fusing their hardware and software in one device. That range even features the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which packs in a more robust camera system.

Now, that camera system is getting even better. That's because the devices are being upgraded with Adobe RAW photography support. The news comes from a report on the MySmartPrice website, which details the change.

The integration sees apps like Lightroom and Photoshop work directly with the DNG files from the Pixel 8 range. That includes every camera on those devices – meaning front-facing sensors and the telephoto lens on the Pro model are included.

It's a substantial upgrade for snap-happy Pixel users. Those devices are already lauded as some of the best phone cameras on the market, with substantial in-house computational photography making them a top pick for photography fans. That software magic is then paired with some truly top-tier hardware, for an overall package which is hard to beat.

Adding in the inclusion of RAW images allows users who want to take their phone photography to the next level to do so. You'll find more information available in the shots, allowing you to do more with them in post processing.

Having that on every single sensor on the device is also a big deal. Sometimes, RAW capabilities are resigned only to the primary sensor on a device, but that isn't the case here. I'm especially keen to review the front-facing camera when shot in RAW. That would make for some really interesting, detailed shots.