Get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free when you order the Google Pixel 6a

Good news for Google Pixel fans! The latest smartphone from Google, the Google Pixel 6a is available to pre-order today (21st July). The successor to the Google Pixel 5a, the Google Pixel 6a is a powerful, fast and affordable smartphone that is sure to find its place among the best Android phones (opens in new tab) on the market.

Prices on the Google Pixel 6a handset start at £399, much more affordable than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. If you order the Google Pixel 6a smartphone at the Google Store from today until 1st August, you’ll receive the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free!

View the Google Pixel 6a & Google Pixel Buds A-Series deal (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are priced at £99.99, but when you order the Google Pixel 6a, you’ll get these true wireless earbuds at no extra cost. This purchase must be made through the Google Store and you must be 18 or over to take advantage of this amazing smartphone and earbuds deal.

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of the Google Pixel 6a, following the announcement at the Google I/O event in May 2022 (opens in new tab). The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor (just like the Pixel 6 Pro) and has an intelligent camera and long-lasting battery. See our guide to the 3 reasons to buy the Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab) for more details.

Packed full of smart features, the Google Pixel 6a is one of the best cheap smartphones (opens in new tab) so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth at £399, plus you get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free with your purchase.

To view the Google Pixel 6a & Google Pixel Buds A-Series deal (opens in new tab), click the link above or keep reading for more details. P.S. After you’ve bought the Google Pixel 6a, you might want to check out the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab) to get this handset up and running.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: Get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free (opens in new tab)

Order the Google Pixel 6a from the Google Store and get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series at no extra cost. This new Google Pixel smartphone is intelligent, powerful and comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a battery that lasts for up to 24 hours. Available in sage, chalk and charcoal colours. Ends 1st August 2022.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a & Pixel Buds A-Series

If you’re a Google Pixel fan or an Android user, the Google Pixel 6a is an attractive smartphone that definitely packs a punch. It comes at an affordable price compared to competitors and still delivers an incredible performance, despite its smaller price tag.

Like the Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab), the Google Pixel 6a runs on a Google Tensor chip. The Google Tensor makes the Google Pixel 6a insanely speedy and makes apps, pages and images launch and load quickly and smoothly. Another great feature of the Google Pixel 6a is its battery, which can last for up to 24 hours and charges quickly too.

What sets the Google Pixel 6a apart is its front and rear cameras. The camera features include Face Unblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone and Night Sight, so all your images come out picture perfect. Overall, the Google Pixel 6a is a top notch smartphone from Google that comes with an affordable price tag.

To get the most out of the audio from the Google Pixel 6a, pair your new phone with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds. Launched in 2021, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series deliver high-quality audio, adjust volume with Adaptive Sound, and come with Google Assistant. The Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel Buds A-Series work best when they’re together, which is why this is such a great smartphone earbud deal from the Google Store (opens in new tab).

