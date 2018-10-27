Google Pixel 3 has support for fast wireless charging, but you’re probably not able to use it

When Google cheerily announced its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL included support for fast wireless charging, it wasn't telling the whole story. While both new flagship handsets are able to fast-charge wirelessly – the feature doesn't work with just any charger.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are only able to fast-charge with Google-approved wireless chargers and docks. Naturally, Google's own Pixel Stand, which was announced alongside the new phones during its October hardware event, makes the cut.

However, there aren't a lot of third-party solutions available at the moment which are able to top-up the battery in your Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at the faster speeds.

If your fast-charging wireless matt isn't specifically approved by Google, you'll be stuck charging at the bog-standard 5W speeds, instead of the maximum 10W available. Given that Google is using the same Qi charging standard as every other manufacturer, it's a little disappointing.

Despite their bitter rivalries, Samsung, Apple and LG are all in agreement when it comes to wireless charging. As such, Samsung wireless charging mats are able to top-up the iPhone XS, as well as handsets from LG, and vice versa.

Frustratingly, that isn't the case with the new Pixel Stand. The Google-designed dock is capable of fast-charging the latest Pixel handsets, but will limit the speed to 5W for any other devices. If you're the sort of person who wants to own a single wireless charger to use across all of your devices – the Pixel Stand really isn't it.

Fortunately, T3 has a roundup of the best Qi compatible wireless chargers to top-up your Android and iOS devices.

As for the Pixel Stand, a spokesperson for Google told The Verge: “We don’t limit third-party devices, in fact, we’re working with our partners in the Made for Google program to get fast 10W chargers certified for use with Pixel 3 (Belkin announced its 10W Pixel 3 charger already which will launch in the coming weeks).

"Pixel Stand and Pixel 3 work together through the protocol we’ve developed for fast charging. Everything else charges at the industry standard Qi 5W.”