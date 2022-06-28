Google Maps just got a big upgrade to support the LGBTQ+ community

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google has made it easier for Google Maps users to find LGBTQ+ owned businesses in their community or when they're planning a trip.

Beginning last week, merchants in the U.S. with a verified Business Profile on Google can add an LGBTQ+ owned attribute to their profile, making it easier for customers to find and support them through Search and Maps.

This new offering joins the Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned business attributes that Google already offers, and adds yet another way for people to find and support diverse businesses.

This latest update build on Google's previous work with the globally available LGBTQ+ friendly and transgender safe space attributes and offers a more objective attribute that only businesses can add to their profiles.

In the a blog post, Google states, "A flag in the window of a small business has the power to bring queer folks together, to celebrate our joy, honour our history, and fight for our diverse community. It’s our hope that this attribute will allow business owners to celebrate their identity and community with the world."

We'd love to see this feature rolled out to more countries across the world.

The search giant has also partnered with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and 30 local affiliate chambers to support and grow LGBTQ+ owned businesses and organizations. To date, Grow with Google’s partnership with the NGLCC has helped thousands of LGBTQ+ owned businesses grow their digital skills and thrive online.