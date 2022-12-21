Google Maps is coming to your Fitbit, and here’s how it works

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Good news for owners of the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 fitness trackers – the wearables are about to gain access to a new Google Maps app.

Coming to Android users imminently, with iPhone access due later, the app will see Fitbit wearables gain the ability to serve up directions from Google Maps. Once a destination and route is set on the user’s Android phone, their Bluetooth-connected Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4 will show directions on a new Google Maps app of their own.

All of this has been revealed by a new support document on the Fitbit website, which was spotted by 9to5Google . The document explains how the Google Maps app will work, and what owners can expect from the setup process.

Android users should see the new app appear any day now. To get Google Maps for your Fitbit, open the Fitbit app on your Android phone, tap on App Gallery, then follow the instructions to add Google Maps to your Fitbit wearable. iPhone users will also get this upgrade, but not until “early 20223,” the document says.

Once the app has arrived, open the Fitbit app on your phone, tap on your profile picture, then opening the Sense 2 or Versa 4 device page will show a new Google Maps tile on the grid.

Google Maps for Fitbit can be used for cycling, driving and walking directions, but transit directions for bus, train and plane travel are not offered at this time.

A handy auto-start feature means the Google Maps app will automatically open on your Fitbit when navigation is started on your Bluetooth-connected phone, although this can be turned off if you prefer. On the Fitbit itself, Google Maps navigation can be viewed, paused, continued and exited with a tap of the display. When you’ve finished a walk or cycle, the app will show an activity summary of your journey.