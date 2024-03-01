Google just dropped 15% off its whole store – but be quick, sale ends Saturday

An enticing email just landed into my inbox that made me pause for a minute and ponder 'hmm, what Google kit to I need to buy?'. That's because Google has a full 15% off anything in its store thanks to an exclusive discount code. But you'll need to be quick, as this flash sale ends when Saturday 2 March is over.

Visit Google Store for 15% off everything (requires discount code)

For the deal to take effect you'll need to enter the code EARLYSPRINGDEALS at the checkout so the 15% discount is removed from your basket's total. That could make for some super deals – although do make sure you shop around before hitting that 'buy' button as, for example, it's actually far cheaper to buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro from Amazon right now instead of direct from Google (even with the discount!).

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 , now £800 on Amazon This deal is not only £50 cheaper than Google's on-site deal, it also bundles in the Google Buds for a great deal bundle. Amazon must've caught wind of Google's Early Spring Sale and is offering an even better promotion to vie for your attention!

Still, it's well worth looking over Google's store to see if there's anything that appeals. Certain newer products, such as the Mint finish Pixel 8 phones are newer and exclusive – and therefore the 15% discount is a great deal. There are better deals to be had on the Pixel Tablet, for example, which already has £30 off – which can be increased to £120 off in total. Nice!

I'm not sure it quite feels like spring yet, but when the sun is staying up longer per day and spring sales begin in earnest, it's great to see. Or, who knows, perhaps Google is trying to clear its stock ahead of a new product launch. There has been rumour regarding a new Pixel 8a coming soon, for example. But let's not get too distracted by that: really this is most likely just a payday shopping promotion, so best make the most of it!