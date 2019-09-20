Golden Joystick Awards 2019: vote for your favourite games, get a FREE gift

Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 opens today, September 20th, meaning that from 1pm you can cast your vote in the Golden Joystick Awards , the award ceremony that honours the best videogames of 2019.

As such, if you've played some top video games this year and have an opinion on which should be honoured with an award this year, then now is the time to have your say. Not only will your vote and opinion determine which games win, but by participating you'll also bag yourself a free gift.

From 1pm voting will open across seventeen different categories including Most Wanted Game, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, PC, Indie and Multiplayer Games of the Year, alongside new categories - Best Gaming Hardware and Best Game Expansion.

Leading the shortlist nominations this year is open-world mystery Outer Wilds, with six nominations, followed by action-adventure hit Control, with four nominations. Other titles with multiple nominations include Metro Exodus, Observation, Days Gone, Tetris Effect, Sunless Skies and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, all of which have three nominations apiece.

See the full shortlist and cast your vote at www.goldenjoysticks.com , voting closes on Thursday 24th October. Every voter will receive a free ebook worth up to £9.99*.

The Awards feature two new categories this year - Best Game Expansion, which recognises the trend for popular long running online games with major updates, and Best Gaming Hardware, which expands to include peripherals, PC components and gaming phones.

Back for 2019 is a dedicated one-week voting window for Ultimate Game of the Year held at the end of the voting period. The voting for this category will not open until Friday 25th October and will close on Friday 1st November.

The critics choice award winners will be revealed on the night for Critics Choice Award, Breakthrough Award, Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Contribution award to celebrate the games, people or technology that has changed our industry for the better in 2019.

Categories open to vote now:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Audio

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Game Expansion

Still Playing Award

Esports Game of the Year

Best VR / AR Game

Best Gaming Hardware

Studio of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

Viewers can tune into the Golden Joystick Awards livestream on Friday 15th November when the awards will return to London's Bloomsbury Big Top for a spectacular ceremony hosted by comedian Danny Wallace.

*Once your votes have been cast, you will receive instructions for claiming the free ebook via email. The available ebooks are: Minecraft, Retro Gamer Annual 2019, PC Gamer Annual 2019, The Ultimate Guide To Metal Gear Solid, Edge Annual, The Complete Guide to Fortnite Battle Royale.