God of War Ragnarok – where to pre-order the new PS5 controller

Ragnarok is nearly upon us! With less than two months to go until the launch of the next God of War, Sony has now begun to offer pre-orders of its new limited edition controller to retailers and we've got all the details for where to get one.

As this is the first official PS5 DualSense to get a specific theme based on a game and with God of War Ragnarok undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the year, we expect the controller to sell out reasonably fast. It's a great design to be fair, blending an icy white and cool blue together for a stunning Norse look. It also features a wolf and a bear on the touchpad that represents Atreus and Kratos, respectively, so it's likely to be popular.

Don't fret, though! A few quick tips from what we've learned from covering PS5 restocks should help to set you up for the best chance of success. Simple things like having an account already established with major retailers as well as keeping an eye on social media trackers – The Shortcut (opens in new tab) and PS5 Restock UK (opens in new tab) – can make a big difference.

The controller itself will launch simultaneously alongside God of War Ragnarok on November 9th, 2022, for an expected price of $74.99 / £64.99 / AU$119.99. Here's where to pre-order now:

Where to pre-order in the UK

(opens in new tab) GAME (opens in new tab)

The God of War Ragnarok PS5 Dualsense controller is now live (opens in new tab) at GAME with pre-orders open. It appears to be the only retailer in the country that has stock. No payment is needed until dispatch.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

Sony has now put a listing page (opens in new tab) for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller, however, orders are yet to go live. We're expecting to hear something soon, so keep checking back.

Where to pre-order in the US

For those in the US, pre-orders are expected to begin later today. No official timing has been given by Sony as of yet, however, we will update once we find out more.

The best bet for where to get one will likely be Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Sony's own PlayStation Direct store.

Where to pre-order in Australia

(opens in new tab) JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab)

JB Hi-Fi is now live (opens in new tab) with pre-orders for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 Dualsense controller. Stock is relatively low so take advantage while you can.

(opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon went live (opens in new tab) with a shipment of the God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controllers earlier today, however, has now sold out. We're hoping more is on the way.

(opens in new tab) EB Games (opens in new tab)

EB Games had its own shipment of the PS5 God of War Ragnarok controller go live (opens in new tab) in the morning before selling out. We'll update once we hear more.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th, 2022.

To keep up with all the latest news, trailers, gameplay and everything else, head to T3's God of War Ragnarok hub to find out more.