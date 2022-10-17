Sony PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok is the perfect gift this Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 bundle that arrives with God of War Ragnarok to celebrate the impending launch of the highly anticipated sequel.

The new bundle debuted alongside a new blockbuster trailer that shows off what technology fans can expect from the game and console. Anyone who pre-orders the bundle will get a PlayStation 5 disc console, a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and a digital download of God of War Ragnarok.

It's a little perplexing as to why the bundle doesn't include the recently announced God of War Ragnarok-themed PS5 DualSense controller. It appears that will remain as a standalone purchase. That's a bit of a shame but it's at least good that Sony is providing a bundle option, as it hasn't released that many since the console's launch in November 2020.

Check out a trailer for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle below:

"Experience next-gen immersion on PS5 and journey through the nine realms in stunning 4K. Feel your journey in the palms of your hands via the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense wireless controller and pinpoint every sound with 3D Audio," said Sony as part of the bundle announcement.

No price details have been disclosed as of yet. That said the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle costs $549 / £529.99 / AU$844, so we expect the God of War Ragnarok bundle to be the same. It will release globally on November 9th, 2022 – the same day the game launches across PS5 and PS4. It's also perfect timing for anyone looking to pick up a console ahead of or in time for Black Friday.

Last month, Sony held its latest State of Play event with a blistering new God of War Ragnarok story trailer headlining the event. The incredibly hype video culminates with Kratos and Thor going head-to-heard. Honestly, I was speechless by the end.

To keep up with everything God of War, head to T3's God of War Ragnarok hub for the latest news, rumours and leaks – including where to pre-order at the cheapest price.