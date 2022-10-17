Sony PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok is the perfect gift this Black Friday

A new trailer debuted the God of War console bundle that comes with a DualSense and digital code

God of War Ragnarok art
(Image credit: Sony)
Matthew Forde
By Matthew Forde
published

Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 bundle that arrives with God of War Ragnarok to celebrate the impending launch of the highly anticipated sequel.

The new bundle debuted alongside a new blockbuster trailer that shows off what technology fans can expect from the game and console. Anyone who pre-orders the bundle will get a PlayStation 5 disc console, a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and a digital download of God of War Ragnarok.  

It's a little perplexing as to why the bundle doesn't include the recently announced God of War Ragnarok-themed PS5 DualSense controller. It appears that will remain as a standalone purchase. That's a bit of a shame but it's at least good that Sony is providing a bundle option, as it hasn't released that many since the console's launch in November 2020. 

Check out a trailer for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle below:

"Experience next-gen immersion on PS5 and journey through the nine realms in stunning 4K. Feel your journey in the palms of your hands via the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense wireless controller and pinpoint every sound with 3D Audio," said Sony as part of the bundle announcement.  

No price details have been disclosed as of yet. That said the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle costs $549 / £529.99 / AU$844, so we expect the God of War Ragnarok bundle to be the same. It will release globally on November 9th, 2022 – the same day the game launches across PS5 and PS4. It's also perfect timing for anyone looking to pick up a console ahead of or in time for Black Friday

Last month, Sony held its latest State of Play event with a blistering new God of War Ragnarok story trailer headlining the event. The incredibly hype video culminates with Kratos and Thor going head-to-heard. Honestly, I was speechless by the end.

To keep up with everything God of War, head to T3's God of War Ragnarok hub for the latest news, rumours and leaks – including where to pre-order at the cheapest price.   

Gaming
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

