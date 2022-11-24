Give your smart home a massive upgrade with this insane smart speaker deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Black Friday deals this year have featured a number of products designed to improve the quality of your smart home. Everything from smart light bulbs to video doorbells are on sale right now, enabling you to build the smart home you always dreamed of.

At the centre of every smart home, though, is a smart speaker. And this one from Belkin is smarter than most. It's called the Belkin SoundForm Elite, and it fuses a top notch home speaker system with a wireless charging pad, allowing you to keep your phone charging and play music though one device.

Plus, right now you can get it with a 60% discount on Amazon, which is a massive price drop.

(opens in new tab) Belkin SoundForm Elite: was £249.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Whether you wish your Amazon Echo Dot could do more, or just fancy a better sounding smart speaker with a ton of added functionality, this Belkin SoundForm Elite represents a fantastic value option.

Belkin are a trustworthy brand, with a reputation for producing top notch charging solutions. I have no doubts that the wireless charging portion of the SoundForm Elite will be flawless.

Where people may ask questions is in the smart speaker department. Belkin offers a range of inexpensive headphones and speakers, but the price point on this suggests something far more premium.

Fortunately, Belkin has enlisted the help of audio engineering experts, Devialet. That's a big deal, because they know how to create a premium audio experience.

Here, you'll find a twin woofer speaker array that is something of a Devialet signature. That promises a superb audio experience – this ain't your Daddy's smart speaker, for sure.

All of that sounds great – so who is buying this? Well, I'd imagine it will appeal to those of us who enjoy a minimal aesthetic. Putting two devices in one body is always a plus for decluttering your home, and it should mean you don't lose your phone anymore.

More than that though, I think this offers a great opportunity to get a premium sound system without paying for high-end speakers like the Sonos Move. You're getting a speaker setup with some serious firepower here, for a real bargain price. At that point, Alexa and wireless charging are all just nice bonus points.